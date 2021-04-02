Housing companies Condominiums need to be prepared for electric cars, says the law that has just come into force – This is worth taking into account in decision-making

In Raimo Virtanen’s housing association, the charging device is installed and paid for by the shareholder of each parking space himself when he needs it. Installation with equipment costs about 2,500 euros.­

Many condominiums are currently considering how to implement electric car charging points. How is it decided, and who pays? What should the condominium take into account when considering boarding points?

Electric car creeps into the yard of an apartment building in Kamppi, Helsinki, with the least noise. A man in a mask steps out of the car.

Raimo Virtanen is the electric car ambassador for the housing company Lapinrinne 2. He has been actively pursuing the charging station project for several years. Now he welcomes rechargeable cars.