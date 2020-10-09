Housing companies A memory-impaired neighbor washes her bra in the toilet bowl and clogged the sewer – These problems the neighborhood will have to solve as there are more and more elderly people

The importance of community, neighborhood assistance and home security technology is growing.

Finns are aging, and memory disorders are becoming more common. At the same time, the goal is for people to live at home for as long as possible.

According to a survey by the Southwest Finland Memory Association and the Real Estate Association’s regional association, concerns about memory-stricken neighbors and, on the other hand, the damage they cause are already commonplace in many housing associations.

HS asked experts for answers to readers ’questions about how the challenges of aging should be addressed in everyday living.

An elderly neighbor is no longer visible

Problem: Next door is an elderly person who has never been seen before. What is the responsibility and duty of the neighbors?

Solution: Deputy General Counsel of the Real Estate Association Kristel Pynnönen says the law does not directly oblige neighbors to take care of each other. But that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t care about your neighbors.

In such a case, the well-being of the neighbor and the protection of domestic peace must be weighed. Legal expert of the Management Association Laura Lithenius would monitor the situation and ring the doorbell.

“If no one comes to open but the mail has started to accumulate, the balcony door is open or the radio is on, for example, I would contact the maintenance company, the board or the property manager,” Lithenius says.

If the resident cannot be contacted and a visit to the apartment is not agreed, the maintenance company can visit to listen to the situation.

“Based on that, you have to make an overall assessment of when there is really an emergency and whether it is worth going to the apartment,” says Pynnönen.

He stresses the importance of neighborhood assistance, even though it is not required by law.

“An elderly person can be asked if he wants to go for a walk or if he needs something from the store. Some of the elderly have not left home during the entire Corona period. ”

Senior researcher at the Age Institute Erja Rappe considers community to be important in preventing problems. In housing associations, it is worth discussing aging and thinking about the rules of the game for problem situations.

“Older residents may be afraid of others. If the doorbell rings a familiar neighbor with whom you have been in contact for a long time, the door is likely to open. ”

Head of Repair Advice Jukka Laakso The Confederation of Elderly Work says it would be good for the housing association to have volunteers who help in advance and are appointed to help in order to avoid scam attempts.

A neighbor can always make a report of concern for a person over 65 to social and health authorities.

The memory patient clogs the tubes with a bra

Problem: Memory-impaired neighbors forget to turn on the stove and open the taps. One resident washes laundry in the toilet bowl, and a towel and bra were found in the clogged drain. How to prepare for damage?

Solution: It is possible to make it easier for the elderly to live and to prevent harm, for example, with safe technology such as smart taps, cooker hoods and safety cookers.

For example, faucets with a motion sensor cannot be forgotten to open. Some safety stoves switch off when the fire alarm goes off. Some cookers even put out the fire. Timers are available for electrical appliances such as irons and coffee makers.

“Safe technology can already be found, and in Norway, for example, a cooker is mandatory in new projects,” says Jukka Laakso.

“ “When living at home for a long time is a goal of our elderly policy, we should be better prepared for it.”

According to him, people in Finland should also be guided by legislation to use safer solutions. Erja Rappe is also of the opinion that the level of equipment in the apartments needs to be updated.

“When living at home for a long time is a goal of our elderly policy, we should be better prepared for it. Apartments today are not such that they are very well suited for aging, ”says Rappe.

However, not all solutions are without problems. For example, some memory sufferers are looking for an automatic faucet that they do not have. In this case, equipment purchases must be made individually.

Laura Lithenius recommends finding out the repair grants that the Housing Finance and Development Center grants to people over 65 years of age.

Up to 50% of the eligible repair costs and, for a specific reason, up to 70% for, for example, the removal of thresholds, the installation of railings and the change of lighting.

Grants are also available for the purchase of kitchen furniture and appliances that make living at home easier. The goal is to improve the chances of living at home for a long time.

One way to avoid damage is through annual inspections of homes. The property association recommends that housing associations ensure, for example, the condition of fire alarms once a year.

“At the same time, you can see what the situation is like in the apartment. But visits must be announced in advance, ”says Lithenius.

The sounds of the security phone wake you up

Problem: The elderly resident has a speakerphone with a speaker that connects to a health care professional around the clock. The sound of the speaker wakes up the wall neighbor at night. Where is the solution?

Solution: Head of Unit Risto Paavola The Service Center Helsinki, which provides security telephone services, hopes for understanding from its neighbors.

“A security phone connection is almost always established in a situation where a person has an emergency. Sometimes we don’t reach the customer and we shout for a long time, ”says Paavola.

“In these situations, it would be nice if there was more community in Finland.”

“ “It would be a humane way for the neighbors to be willing to help and take care of their fellow people rather than think about how to fix the disruption.”

Depending on the situation, either a security patrol or an ambulance will be sent to the scene. It would be desirable for Paavola to see the neighbors as well to see if everyone living on the other side of the wall is okay.

The volume of the security phone is adjusted so that the sound is sure to be heard throughout the apartment. The sound can be loud, especially if the client has hearing problems.

“In cases where there are a lot of alerts, we start to assess whether the security phone is a sufficient help. If the customer calls almost non-stop, it indicates that the security telephone service may not be enough. ”

There have been almost 85,200 incoming calls via the security telephone this year. In addition to emergency calls, the contacts include door alarms that turn on automatically when a memory patient leaves home at an inappropriate time.

Some customers have a watch with a gps locator on their wrist that alerts them when they leave a certain area. The customer also gets in touch with the watch himself if he is lost.

The most common reasons for contact are falling from an armchair or bed, for example. Injuries in a fall and painful situations are also common.

“In the spring, strict isolation guidelines for those at risk for coronavirus caused anxiety.”