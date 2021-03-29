Housing Cell homes are not suitable for students, but many Finns are interested in other cohabitation

A shared cabin is especially preferred in Helsinki, probably for economic reasons.

Cell housing popularity has been steadily declining in Finland for a long time. It is estimated that less than half of the dormitories in student dormitories in large cities are left, as more and more students prefer to live alone or with familiar friends, says the Executive Director of the Tenants’ Association. Anne Viita.

“Back in the 1980s, a private room in a cell home was a luxury for many students. In the 50s and 60s, children usually shared a room with several siblings. Most of today’s young people have had their own room since they were little, and many could not even imagine living in a cell home. ”

Cohabitation According to Viida, the most common forms – cell homes, dormitories and communes – can be distinguished, for example, as follows:

In cell housing, a landlord rents rooms from the same apartment to people, most often students, who usually don’t already know each other.

You can talk about a bachelor room when, for example, friends move into the same apartment. People who already know each other usually also move to communities, but community living is mainly based on some common way of life or idea.

Large cities and their surrounding areas have the most cohabitation. According to Viida, of these forms of cohabitation, caravans are the most common.

“There are probably mostly economic reasons behind it. Living in Helsinki in particular is so expensive that by moving together with friends, it is possible to have a more comfortable cabin and a better location. ”

Group building is becoming more common in Finland, says professor of sociology at the University of Turku Hannu Ruonavaara.

In group building, the builder is a group of private people instead of a traditional construction company, who build homes and communities that look like themselves. At the heart of this phenomenon is cohabitation.

“There seems to be a particular interest at the moment in group building and cohabitation for the elderly. By living together, it is possible for the elderly to survive longer at home, experience community and avoid loneliness, ”Ruonavaara describes.

According to Viida, various experiments on cohabitation have been carried out in Helsinki in recent years. For example, the city built a senior house in the Laajasalo district and inhabited not only the elderly but also a few young students, whose low-cost lease also included spending time with the elderly and guiding them in digital matters, for example.

In the Jätkäsaari district, a block of generations was built, in which students, families with children and seniors were chosen as residents.

“It has also been noticed that if the houses inhabited by the elderly have comfortable and functional common areas, the residents gather in them and the neighbors become friends. In old housing communities, there may not be places where you can get to know your neighbors in peace, ”Viita says.

According to Ruonavaara, social and people who want communality in particular apply for cohabitation. On the other hand, a Finnish study found that those who are in favor of cohabitation often make it a condition that the form of housing also offers sufficient opportunities for privacy.

Tenants Association collides with the reverse of cohabitation at regular intervals, Viita says.

“We would like people, especially those who move to a group of friends, to think about the rules for moving into an apartment.”

According to the reference, shared cabinet solutions are implemented in two different ways. The first way is that the landlord has only one tenant who takes one or more of his acquaintances into the apartment as subtenants. If problems occur and housing does not go smoothly, the tenant can dismiss their subtenant.

Another way is that the guys rent the apartment together and are all the main tenants.

“If, for example, on a trip to Lapland, the skis cross with the friends, neither can tell the other to disappear and the decision on the future must be made together. In terms of possible problem situations, it would therefore be good to make some kind of agreement in advance, ”Viita points out.

From a cell home according to Viida, can usually get away without any problems by terminating the lease of his own room.

However, the Tenants Association occasionally encounters situations where, for example, a tenant who has given up his room has cleaned his own room but left traces elsewhere in the apartment that have been left to be repaired by tenants who have stayed in the apartment.