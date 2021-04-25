Housing Both house prices and rents rose in Helsinki in 2020, the number of small dwellings increased and the average area of ​​homes continues to shrink

Housing production targets were exceeded and housing prices continue to differ regionally. The data can be found in the Housing and Land Use, or AM, program monitoring report, which will be discussed by the city government on Monday.

Coronary pandemic The effects on Helsinki’s housing trade so far appear to be very small. More housing transactions were made than ever before in 2012. Both house prices and rents also rose in Helsinki, as prices continued to differ regionally.

At the same time, housing production targets were even exceeded. The goal was to build 7,000 dwellings, but 7,280 dwellings were built. 91 per cent of the dwellings were completed in apartment buildings, and the share of completed construction was 50 per cent of the completed dwellings.

The number of small dwellings and their share of housing production has continued to grow. The average floor space of dwellings has also continued to decrease in all apartment types.

The information can be found in the Monitoring Report on Housing and Land Use, or AM program, which the city government will discuss at its meeting on Monday. The monitoring report 2021 contains an overview of the current housing policy situation in Helsinki and the prospects for housing production, as well as a report on the implementation of the goals of the AM program 2020 so far.

Size In Helsinki, the rise in house prices was 4.7 per cent last year, but regional variation was large. Average rents per square meter of housing, on the other hand, rose by 4.2 per cent from the previous year.

Growth in both house prices and rents was greatest in the Helsinki 2 area, which covers a wide area including Pasila, Lauttasaari and Kallio. The growth was driven by rapid new construction in the area.

In 2020, studios accounted for 26 percent of all new dwellings. The number of family dwellings in total output has not increased in the same proportion.

In 2020, the average area of ​​apartment buildings was 53.6 square meters. The average floor area of ​​apartment units was 31.6 square meters and that of one-bedroom apartments 46.8 square meters. The average floor space of studios and one-bedroom apartments has dropped by an average of 5 square meters since 2015.

Larger 3–4-room family apartments have been reduced by almost 10 square meters. Only a few hundred apartments with five and more than five rooms have been built each year and their areas have decreased the most in five years, more than 20 square meters.

In Helsinki of the dwellings completed last year, 18 per cent were ARA rental dwellings. 1,530 apartments were completed as the city’s own production, which is more than the target. At the turn of the year 2020–2021, housing construction was at the high level of previous years, and at the same time about 10,000 dwellings were under construction.

According to the report, the level of rent and consideration for city-owned housing is still at a moderate level. The average rent in Helsinki City Apartments Oy’s (Heka) apartments in 2020 was EUR 11.83 per month per square meter, while in 2019 the average rent was EUR 11.68. Helsinki Housing Rights Ltd’s (HASO) average remuneration in 2020 was EUR 10.81 per square meter per month.

3,305 rental apartments in the city were brokered last year. At the end of the year, there were 22,850 valid applications, or about seven times the number.

Report According to him, the population of Helsinki grew in 2020 by about 3,090 inhabitants. Helsinki’s population growth has slowed down since 2018, and the drop it brought with it in 2020 was sharp – even in 2019, the population grew by more than 5,000 people.

As a result of the decrease in domestic income migration and the increase in outward migration, population growth was more moderate in all municipalities in the Helsinki metropolitan area. In contrast, the population of the frame municipalities grew significantly more than in 2019.

The pandemic year also increased the number of recipients of housing benefits in Helsinki. At the end of 2020, there were 72,000 canteens in Helsinki that received general housing support, which is 10 per cent more than at the end of 2019. At the end of the year, there were 6,000 more beneficiaries than a year earlier.

Nearly 70 percent of the recipients were canteens for single people, and 97 percent lived in rented housing. Within Helsinki, there are large regional differences in access to housing benefits. The population share varied from less than 3 per cent in Länsi-Pakila to 40 per cent in Jakomäki. On average, 18 per cent of Helsinki residents were covered by the support.