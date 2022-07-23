Housing Benefit Initiative
Day after day, this unlimited interest of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, proves to everyone in the affairs of the Emirati people.. Among these are His Highness’s recent orders to disburse a package of housing benefits to citizens in Abu Dhabi worth 1.5 billion dirhams. In implementation of his lofty directives, this package came, which will benefit more than 1,100 male and female citizens in the emirate.
This package of benefits includes the disbursement of housing loans and housing lands as well, and exemptions for retirees and families of the deceased from paying the dues of housing loans.
This package of decisions reflects the special interest of His Highness Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in his vision for his people as he crowns their celebrations of the blessed Eid al-Adha, which aims to enhance the standard of living and provide a decent life and complete family stability for his loyal people. The ultimate goal of the economic development plans and policies in the UAE is for the citizen, who is the basis of this country, to enjoy a decent and happy life.
This concern of the wise leadership is closely related to its people, and to its continuous efforts to improve and develop the standard of life for all residents, and thus its success in achieving the best results that contribute to the development, advancement and growth of the United Arab Emirates in general, which mainly contributes to advancing the wheel of development And development and establishes more successes and achievements in all fields, and paves the way for an important stage of the life of the state in light of the requirements of the second fiftieth year.
The concern of the Emirates leadership in the affairs of its citizens is a matter of great value in their souls, and works to root the feeling of safety and desired happiness. May God bless these efforts by the leaders of the Union. Promises of the initiative of His Highness the President of the State to provide these housing benefits, they came at the right time, given that they serve a very important segment of Emirati society, which needs it more than other segments of society.
This initiative also came to achieve a real sense of tranquility for this segment, and that it is of unwavering interest in the rational leadership, and they are fully aware that the leadership, at the highest level in the state, cares about all their life demands that have always been the subject of interest and insurance care, which is a matter of great importance in the course of their lives. The initiative to provide this package of benefits also gives a sincere impression that there are those who care about the target group with this latest package, and all aspects of their lives.
* Kuwaiti writer
