Housing “Before, a beloved home has become a distressing place” – The number of neighborly disputes requiring external mediation has exploded in the corona year

HS readers will tell you what things in the neighbors have started to annoy more during the Corona than before.

Neighbour screaming loudly into the phone, children playing a game of Pokemon under a window, and furious family quarrels sweeping behind a wall.

Among other things, things like this in the neighbors are starting to get annoying now that many people spend more time at home than usual because of the coronavirus.

A neighbor of compromise, it might be put to the test when the majority of people work remotely has made already about half a year and the autumn accelerating the infection status encouraged to stay at home in their free time.

HS readers responded to the survey about the kind of annoyance issues and neighborhood disputes they have encountered.

A total of 54 responses were received, more than half of which said they felt that what their neighbors had done had become more irritating during the coronavirus epidemic than usual.

The most the answers came from people living in an apartment building. However, neighboring disputes were also found in other forms of housing: detached, semi-detached and terraced houses.

There are different topics of irritation:

“The weekend drunkard at the neighbor’s apartment seemed to be laid off or fired in the spring because the pounding hustle and bustle began to be heard throughout the week and at completely random times. Balcony smoking also increased, and the smoke penetrating through the cracks in my window made my nerves worse than usual, because I myself was stressed by the coronary situation. ”

“A neighbor’s dog screaming from morning to night. When I was working, I didn’t really notice it. ”

“Continuous trotting in the hallway. Beating the doors. You keep tapping on something and dragging around the cabin. Spooky food carts. ”

“Neighbors smoke in the garage under our kitchen window and smoke comes in regularly. Before, it didn’t bother me when I was at work elsewhere, but now when I’m away, I get stuck when I often have to sniff. ”

Neighborhood mediation the head of the center Pia Slögs says that the number of contacts made by individuals has increased enormously this year.

They focus on Helsinki and the surrounding municipalities.

The Neighborhood Mediation Center can be contacted by both individuals and property managers in neighborhood disputes.

Slögs says the contacts reflect an increased stay at home due to the coronavirus epidemic.

“Many contacts say that it is not possible to focus on telework because … The sentence may end up, for example, with the neighbor’s children being so loud.”

Slögs says there are also cases where it turns out that people are watching over neighbors ’corona instructions, such as wearing a mask or the number of guests in the house’s living quarters.

Indeed, one of the respondents says that his neighbors complained because their apartment had heard laughter, music and sounds on Saturday during the day when they had guests in the village.

“Useless messages blame that guests should not visit even during the day because the house is inhabited by the elderly and people suffering from corona. In the same way, that Korona touches us younger people and we are more at home. ”

The epidemic affects people in many different ways: Someone may be anxious and scared, someone may feel compelled to be at home. The threshold for irritation may be lowered, making it as if almost everything can be more nervous, Slögs says.

“We have the feeling that the cases have become a little more difficult and the conflicts have expanded this year. However, it is impossible to say whether it is directly due to the corona. ”

Also Legal expert of the Management Association Laura Lithenius confirms that there have been more contacts with hosting companies than usual to complain about the noise of a neighbor.

This is what one HS reader who responded to the survey says:

“Several nights a week, a wake-up call to a neighbor’s kids rumbling and throwing something between ten in the evening and eleven. Even earplugs don’t always help keep the bang away so you can sleep. Reckless behavior, such as children playing ball against a neighbor’s wall. New neighbors do not realize they are disturbed when the house is otherwise quiet and the neighbors are considerate. ”

The second answer describes a similar situation from different angles. The reader says the neighbor complained about the sounds caused by their children: crying, laughing, jumping, and toys.

“We have exchanged messages on the matter. With young children, sounds are impossible to avoid. It is haunting in everyday life. ”

One reader says his neighbor’s dog suffers from separation anxiety, with which he has already spent many nights and days listening to anxious barking.

“The problem started even before the corona, but now it feels even worse when there is no place to get away from the noise from home. The situation is absolutely appalling. The neighbor has directly said he is not going to do anything about it. It seems that I have because of the situation on the verge of burnout. Even in quiet moments, I shake every sound: does it start again … Before, a beloved home has become a distressing place. ”

Several responses also revealed raging disputes over the neighbor.

“My neighbor screams and rages cursing his memory-sick spouse several times a day. I hear the screaming in my own apartment almost word for word. ”

“A loud quarrel. The quarrel continues weekly. When the neighbors start, I put on the radio, for example. ”

“Singing 24/7, mixed drug use, burning a cloud, throwing things, popping a window, cursing, intimidating.”

Multi said in a survey that he had complained directly to a neighbor or property manager. In some, the gaps were inflamed. On the other hand, several responses said that the irritation had not progressed to the level that the defendant had pointed out.

In neighborhood mediation, the matter proceeds in such a way that the mediator first meets and listens to the perspectives and descriptions of events of all parties, says Slögs. The discussion will be held in confidence.

The mediator is always impartial and does not take a position on who is right or wrong. The mediator also does not offer ready-made solutions, but encourages the parties themselves to consider different possibilities, Slögs says.

“When the parties themselves seem to have to do the work, then if and when solutions are found, they are usually held on well.”

If the dispute is between two neighbors and it has been possible to ask for help fairly quickly, it may be enough for the conciliator to meet both parties first once separately and finally together again.

“The most difficult end are cases where different disputes have been possible for years. Dozens of people may be involved in such situations. Then we might work on it for many months. ”

In such cases, from one’s own point of view, support may have been sought from other neighbors and camps have begun to develop in the house for and against the issue. Such situations are related, for example, to misunderstandings or experiences of abuse of power or unfair treatment within the house’s residents ’committee.

“People when we are, then a dispute can develop from almost anywhere. In many cases, however, the dispute is based on misunderstandings. ”

Of course, there is sometimes intentional bullying, Slögs says.

“It can be caused by, for example, injury, anger, jealousy, jealousy, anything. If they are not addressed, the situation will usually get worse. ”

According to Slögs, due to cost risks, neighborhood disputes may not be worth taking to court unless they involve criminal offenses such as defamation, breach of domestic peace, or wiretapping.