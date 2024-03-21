Housing | Banks: Condominiums' fees will rise – This is what it means for ordinary residents

The maintenance fees of housing associations will rise rapidly this year, experts predict. Residents should be aware of the situation, as there may also be changes in the decision-making of housing associations.

In this story, the experts tell what residents should take into account when housing associations' maintenance fees continue to rise.

Oona Laine HS

7:00 am

Already last year, housing associations were under great pressure to raise their maintenance charges.

Increases will be seen this year as well, predicts Danske Bank's head of housing association financing Ville Roihu. He encourages to prepare for increases of 5–10 percent.

The OP group, on the other hand, has predictedthat the upward pressure on treatment costs will rise to 5–8 percent on average.