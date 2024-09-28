Housing | Arvotalo in Helsinki received a rare permit to convert a garage into apartments

Residence|A residential building in Helsinki’s Ullanlinna received a rare permit to convert garages into apartments in its courtyard.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. In Ullanlinna, the housing company is converting the garage into apartments and a bicycle storage facility. The garage is difficult to reach with modern cars. The Helsinki City Museum did not support the exemption. The exemption was granted due to the low demand for premises.

Helsinki in the value area of ​​Ullanlinna, a nearly hundred-year-old housing association has received permission to convert the garage in the courtyard into apartments and bicycle storage.

The housing company located on Korkeavuorenkatu justifies the change, among other things, by the fact that reaching the garage through the narrow and low porticos is difficult for large modern cars, and the garage cannot be used for its original purpose.

Portholes in old houses can often be too tight for modern cars. Picture from Etu-Töölö.

The Helsinki City Museum did not advocate an exemption, because the garage could also serve as a business or office space, which could increase the vibrancy of the inner city.

However, the exception permit was granted because the demand for business premises in the courtyard of the housing association is not unusual. The garage once housed, among other things, a goldsmith’s workshop, but this activity has ended.

Garages conversion into apartments has not been on the action list of the city of Helsinki, although there has been concern about revitalizing the inner city and there has been a desire for more housing there.

No one really knows the number of garages in the inner city, because they have not been recorded in the most recent plan changes.

Traffic engineer Taneli Nissinen estimates that some indication of the number of garages can be obtained from Kamppi’s recent plan change. There are 58 garages in the area of ​​just under 40 residential blocks.

“Our data does not tell us how many of these garages open directly onto the street, and how many are in the courtyard,” Nissinen elaborates.

The city has restricted the conversion of business premises located on the inner city’s stone pavement into apartments, but this policy does not apply to garages in courtyards. Many parking plans prohibit the reduction of parking spaces.

Architect Take Huhtala characterizes the object of the Korkeavuorenkatu exception permit as a special case.

“These applications for changes to garages are quite rare,” says Huhtala.

The reasons for the exemption permit refer to the change of the housing association located in Hämeentie in 2019.

Converting garages to residential use can be problematic due to rooms that are too low or lack of windows.