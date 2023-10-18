Housing | Are you planning to electrify your apartment’s share register? The price tag can go up to 540 euros

Conscientiously the mortgage debtor should not rush to electrify the share registers of his apartment, the banks advise. Only banks can do this and it is expensive.

According to Helsingin Sanomat’s inquiry with four banking groups, the price of an assignment to banks varies from 230 euros to 540 euros.

In addition to this, the Land Surveying Office (MML) charges a registration fee of 90 euros.

Building societies must transfer their stock list to the Land Survey of Finland’s electronic apartment information system during this year. Paraikaa property managers transfer the shareholder lists of housing associations.

The transition period for apartment owners is ten years. It means that the shareholder must apply to the National Land Survey for registration of his ownership, i.e. in practice the paper share register will be electronic.

Multi A conscientious operator takes care of the matter right away, so that the matter is not forgotten.

The problem is that most people have the share certificate in the bank’s safe as collateral for a mortgage. In other words, without the bank’s consent, the share certificate cannot be delivered to the Land Surveying Authority.

One A Helsingin Sanomat reader says that he asked the property manager how to proceed in the situation. The property manager advised that the shareholder can ask the bank to do this registration.

The reader asked Osuuspankki to take action. The bank replied that this would be possible, and that the procedure would cost 508 euros including official fees. The bank’s fees were 418 euros from this amount.

It made the reader ask if he can come to the bank’s branch, scan the share register with his mobile phone and send the document himself.

That didn’t happen to Osuuspanki.

Do you finance with the share certificate in your possession, or why do you charge 508 euros for the registration of the share certificate with official fees, OP’s director responsible for collateral and digital housing sales Anna Niinimäki?

“From the bank’s point of view, the vast majority of the apartments and their share certificates that are collateral for the loan will be sold within the next ten years, so there is no need to be in any hurry with the electronicization of the share register,” reassures Niinimäki.

He says that he does not intend to do anything with the electronicization of the share book as collateral for his own mortgage.

When the electronicization of share registers becomes topical ten years from now, the matter will be prominently displayed in the public eye, says Niinimäki.

“Then there is hardly any risk that the share register will not be electronicized. Processes are also developing.”

“ “Costs are calculated based on the amount of work.”

Niinimäki says that according to OP’s statistical estimate, the vast majority, i.e. almost 70 percent, of the share certificates used as collateral for the loan will end up with new owners in housing transactions in the next ten years.

In this case, it is easy for the new owner to complete an electronic registration at the same time.

OP’s total service fee of 418 euros consists of a 150-euro commission to the bank and the registration of the right of lien and the right to the share certificate.

All these charges can be paid with OP’s bonuses.

Additional costs come from the costs charged by the Land Survey.

According to Niinimäki, the price of 418 euros charged by OP is in accordance with the price list.

“Costs are calculated based on the amount of work.”

Niinimäki says that customers cannot come to the bank to scan the share registers in order to make a declaration themselves, because the share register is the collateral for the loan.

The share registers are in a centralized archive at OP, in “good security”.

“I don’t see any reason why people would go in large numbers to electrify share registers,” Niinimäki advises.

OP’s market share of Finnish mortgages is 39 percent.

Remember the message from banking groups is the same – mortgage debtors should wait for the electronicization of their share registers, because it happens most easily when changing apartments.

In any case, the process can be simplified if a common digital interface can be created between the banks and MML in the next few years, where information can be exchanged.

That’s why it’s not worth doing anything about the electronicization of your own share books.

S-bank senior development manager Annemari Airaksinen reminds that there is no rush to electrify the share register, as an individual shareholder has time to register his share register ten years after the housing association has transferred its share list to the apartment information system.

The deadline is the last day of 2033.

If the customer later sells his apartment, the buyer or the buyer’s bank usually takes care of the registration of the share register without incurring any costs to the shareholder, i.e. the seller.

The new owner of the apartment must apply for registration of ownership within two months of concluding the transaction.

“If our customer buys an apartment whose share register has not been converted to electronic, we will charge the costs for the electronic share register according to our price list, which is a total of 340 euros. If our customer wants to change the share register to electronic in the middle of the loan period other than in connection with a completed apartment sale, the costs are a total of 490 euros,” says Airaksinen by email.

Both S-bank’s prices stated above also include MML’s costs arising from the assignment.

If the share register is collateral for the loan, the share register is held by the bank and in that case the bank handles the electronicization of the share register.

If, on the other hand, the customer has the paper share certificate at home or in his own safe, he can handle the matter independently according to MML’s instructions, says Airaksinen.

S-Bank had a four percent market share of mortgage loans granted to households at the end of June.

“ “There’s no use in fussing now.”

Danish The Bank will charge a total of 540 euros as bank fees if the electrification is done in the middle of the loan period.

In connection with the apartment sale, the price is 340 euros.

The price includes the cost of a maximum of two electrified shares from the same housing company. It does not include MML’s expenses.

With these costs, the price of electrification would rise to 610 euros.

“There is no rush now,” stresses the director of Danske Bank’s loan expert center Mikko Jurvainen.

Housing companies have until the end of this year to electronically transfer the shareholder list to the MML register free of charge.

Jurvainen justifies the fee requested for the electronicization of Danske Bank’s share registers with the fact that the charge covers the resulting costs.

“Electrifying share registers involves a lot of manual processing, and there is no electronic interface between the Land Survey and the bank.”

According to the Bank of Finland, Danske Bank’s mortgage portfolio is more than 26 billion euros. It corresponds to a 10 percent market share of Finnish housing loans.

“From the hustle and bustle there is no use now”, CEO of Nordea mortgage credit bank Jussi Pajala he starts too.

Pajala says that the boards of housing associations have often made the decision to distribute shareholder lists, and property managers have already delivered more than half of the shareholder lists to MML.

“No action is required from the shareholders.”

According to Pajala, it is very likely that in the future, in one way or another, the banks will be able to hand over the data of the apartment owners to the Land Survey digitally in a so-called mass conversion.

“It is not yet known how it will happen.”

Apartment in sales situations, the way of trading will probably change in such a way that the transfer of share certificates to MML’s electronic archive remains the buyer’s responsibility, Pajala estimates.

“The condition of the sale is that the buyer has two months to make a notification to the Land Surveying Office. Banks require that the buyer, who is usually also a debtor, take care of the matter,” predicts Pajala.

In this way, part of the old housing debt is converted into digital form.

Pajala also emphasizes the amount of physical work.

Banks have share certificates in their vaults. They must be delivered to the office, make sure that, for example, the distribution ratios of the spouses’ holdings have not changed, and if they have, the change must be physically recorded in the share register, Pajala says.

Then you still have to monitor that MML makes the changes and inform the customer about them.

Nordea charges 230 euros for these works. It is clearly the cheapest price in the HS comparison.

After the official fees, the price rises to 320 euros.

Pajala says that Nordea is proposing a model for consideration in the digitization of share registers, where a copy of the share register sent by the bank would be sufficient for the authority. Now the law forbids this.

“If the law changes, that’s a different matter.”

When the legislation does not allow the mortgage debtor to act independently, and the bank cannot give the debtor a security that is considered the owner’s property, the only option is for the bank to do the work.

Nordea’s market share of mortgage loans is around 30 percent.