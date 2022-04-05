Housing Apartments were built in the stalls of the old stables in the value area of ​​Helsinki – Stairs are replaced by a horse ramp

Helsinki as you walk the streets, you rarely think about what happened in the courtyard of that block sometime a hundred years ago.

As in this Art Nouveau stone house, at Punavuorenkatu 16 near Sinebrychoff Park.

When you peek in from the large gatehouse of the value house, there is a surprise: a stable.

In the middle of the city.

However, there have been no horses in the stable for a long time. Now, 18 townhouses have been completed in the building, to which the first human residents will move in later this year.

The property is exceptional not only because of its history but also because all the apartments are different.

At the stables is quite a colorful past. It was completed in the yard of the drivers’ housing company in Punavuori in 1906 and was already unusually large by the standards of the city center: 52 horses were housed there.

Builder K. Lappalainen designed a three-story building. Horse-drawn carriages were kept on the first floor, horses on the second, and hay on the third.

The horse drivers were truck and garbage drivers of their time, which, among other things, emptied the city’s outdoor huts. They lived in an apartment building next door.

Drivers and horses the stable served until the early 1960s. The legacy of the driver who last used the building was sold at an auction in 1963.

Three years later, the stable was converted into a warehouse. Over the years, even drug and gun caches have been found there, says a member of the housing company’s board Ismo Väänänennicknamed “caretaker Pikkarainen”.

“It was easy to hide everything in the little hatches.”

You enter the house along the same ramp that the horses once stowed.

“ Future residents are likely to be people who appreciate atypical housing.

Housing company woke up to the decay of a stable that was almost in its original condition by the 1990s, when the midsole partially collapsed.

The stable already had time to apply for a demolition permit, until the National Board of Antiquities stalled its intentions. The building was protected as historically and architecturally valuable and was planned to be converted for residential use.

Repairing the long-thrown stable was not an easy project and caused a rift in the neighborhood, which was also reported in the newspapers.

Neighboring housing companies were afraidthat new homes reduce privacy and lower the value of homes. They are demanding compensation of hundreds of thousands of euros for the damage caused by the renovation work.

Eventually, the dispute was resolved, and in 2019, a company called Helsinki’s Top 41 was selected as the developer. The company undertook to save the building in cooperation with the Helsinki City Museum.

The lobby of the drivers’ stable has been preserved in almost its original appearance.

Challenging The change has been planned by Avarrus Arkkitehdit Architects, which specializes in renovation projects.

Head designer Pauli Siponen proudly presents the creation of his team. He says the transformation has sought to maintain the stable atmosphere by restoring the old as much as possible.

This can be seen, for example, in the two-story lobby, which is a specialty of the stable building. The lobby really feels like being in a stable.

Traces of hooves are still separated from the original concrete floor. More than a hundred years old wooden railings and doors have been restored and stained with varnish. The walls have been given a fresh white color from the lime paint.

Traces of hooves can still be seen on the old concrete floor.

The starting situation was different. Traces of urea were visible on the wall, and the smell of horses was still hovering in the nose, says the architect Noona Lappalainen.

From the lobby, the journey continues to the apartments, to the former stalls of horses. Concrete roofs have been left unmade and brick walls bare in places.

The exterior of the building has been restored to its original colors. At some point, the yellow-plastered facade has turned back to gray. The pentagonal window frames painted brown are red again.

The water roof, repaired in the 1950s, has been raised slightly to provide a thermal insulation layer underneath.

The apartments on the second floor are built in the former stalls of the horses. The old wooden doors have been restored.

Driver’s stable each apartment is unique and different. In the eyes of a layman, the furnishings of luxury homes are strikingly glaring, even mundane.

The architects say their design philosophy has been to unite the new layer of the building to the old one in a way that respects the spirit of the house.

For example, asparagus parquet is inspired by straw and turns beautiful as it ages, Siponen says.

In the apartments on the first floor, the private entrances directly from the courtyard through large steel-glass doors are noteworthy, as the apartments are former caravans.

On the second floor, the apartments are spread over two levels and the interior windows overlook the museum hall. Natural light is filtered through the chandeliers and through the floor glass, as it used to be for horses.

Chandeliers flood the natural light into the dim lobby.

New windows have been punctured on the façade opposite the neighboring plot. To protect the views, sculptural partitions have been built next to them.

The original concrete roof of the apartments has been left rough and the brick wall exposed.

Apartments the size varies from over 40 from one square to one hundred square. The price per square meter fluctuates over 10,000 euros.

Who are the future residents?

Chief designer Siponen thinks that people who appreciate atypical living will make their homes in the stable.

“Historic common areas and scarcity of housing, possibly communality.”

There is only one thing that annoys him: the fact that no waste point was found in the manure pit. The space now has a laundry room.