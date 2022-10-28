Housing | Apartment prices are now falling specifically in Helsinki

Apartment prices in Helsinki are clearly falling now. In some areas, prices have dropped by as much as 20 percent.

Apartments the decline in prices continued in the capital region in July–September.

According to Statistics Finland’s latest preliminary data, the prices of old stock apartments in the capital region fell by about one percent in July–September compared to a year ago and by 2.9 percent from the previous quarter, i.e. April–June.

Read more: Apartment prices in Helsinki are falling: “The risks are now exceptionally high”

in Helsinki prices fell 1.5 percent from the previous year and 3.8 percent from the previous quarter.

In Espoo and Vantaa, prices remained at the previous year’s level.

Chief economist at mortgage lender Hypo Juhana Brotherus commented on Twitter on Friday that the fall in housing prices is not over yet.

“All predictive indicators indicate a decline, but not a collapse. Higher interest rates and costs are hitting demand everywhere. At the same time, new production increases the supply.”

The most in July–September, the prices of small apartments fell. For example, the prices of studio apartments fell by almost four percent in big cities, while the prices of family apartments rose.

In Helsinki, in the zip code areas for which comparison information is available, the prices of studio apartments fell the most in July–September compared to a year ago in Itä and Keski-Pasila and Punavuori–Bulevard. The decrease was 20.6 percent in Pasila and 20.3 percent in Punavuori.

On the other hand, there have been few residential transactions in the comparison period: for Pasila, 10 transactions this year and 12 transactions last year, in Punavuori 17 and 15 at the same time.

For data protection reasons, Statistics Finland does not publish apartment price data if transactions have been made in the zip code area during the comparison period of less than six months.

Of triangles and other large high-rise apartment prices rose by 1.2 percent in July–September in large cities.

However, there were also areas in Helsinki where the prices of triangles fell significantly during the year: in Etelä Vuosaari by 21.6 percent, in Punavuori–Bulevard by 17 percent and in Kannelmäki by 16.9 percent.

In the comparison period, there were 12 shops in South Vuosaari this year and 21 last year, 10 in Punavuori this year and 21 last year, and 14 this year and 15 last year in Kannelmäki.

The prices of new shared apartments in the capital region rose by 5.8 percent compared to the same time last year.