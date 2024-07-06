Housing | Anna Ronkainen from Helsinki wanted a second home with a budget of more than 100,000 euros – Unelmie talo was found an hour and a half away by car

Anna Ronkainen’s second home in Iittala is located by the river.

Anna Ronkainen wanted her own yard, but in Helsinki such homes were beyond her reach. So he now lives on rent in Helsinki and owns a house in Iittala. However, the second home has also turned out to be quite a money hole.

Bfrom Helsinki Anna Ronkainen, 38, just saved enough money for a lawnmower. It is a top-drive model and was found at an online flea market.

He is really looking forward to the next time he can drive his 7,500 square meter cottage plot in Hämeenlinna’s Iittala.