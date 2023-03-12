Housing | Anna Pylsy has been styling apartments for years and knows what makes an impression – This is her own home, whose “scandi style” even extends to the children’s room

Anna Pylsy and Janne Asuintuva’s plot had an old wooden house in poor condition at the time of purchase. The couple’s dream house and yard building fit well on the large lot.

Anna Pylsy and Janne Asuintupa found the perfect plot and built a dream house on it, which will look timeless for decades to come. Behind the black facade, a light-colored home is revealed, which is the handiwork of Pylsy, who worked as an interior designer.

Ylöjärvi In the background of the mountains, in the middle of the old small house area, stands a barn-like, black, modern single-family house, which immediately catches the eye in the middle of the snowy landscape.

Even inside the house, the atmosphere is breathtaking. The spring-winter sun floods through the large windows into the harmoniously light rooms.