An alliance calls for a six-year rent freeze. Reference is also made to the loss of income due to Corona.

BERLIN taz Nobody should be afraid of displacement any more. “Everyone must have the right to stay where he or she lives,” said Ulrich Schneider, General Manager of the Paritätischer Gesamtverband, on Friday. The general association belongs to an alliance that is now running a campaign started for a rent freeze.

The alliance, in which the German trade union federation, the German tenant federation and several regional tenant initiatives are represented, demands that the rents be frozen nationwide for six years.

“We need effective measures to prevent further rent increases,” said Lukas Siebenkotten, President of the German Tenants’ Association. Due to the corona, many employees would have lost income, they in particular needed a rent freeze, explained Stefan Körzell from the federal board of the trade union federation.

In the case of re-letting, the rental price should be allowed to be raised to a maximum of the local comparative rent. New buildings and so-called fair landlords, whose rental prices are only 80 percent of the local comparable rent, should be excluded from the stop. They should be able to increase the rent by a maximum of 2 percent annually.

Living decoupled from capital investments

In Munich, “it has long since ceased to be about creating living space, but exclusively about capital investment and profit maximization,” said Tilman Schaich from the initiative #speculated in Munich. Ulrich Schneider reported that the lack of housing in the metropolitan areas meant that the social work of many organizations could no longer be done. He knows cases in the endangered aid, where people who could be released early from custody, “do not do this because they cannot find housing”.

The reason for the campaign is a conference of the federal government next Tuesday, at which it wants to present a balance sheet of its “housing offensive”. From the point of view of the campaign representatives, this balance sheet is inadequate.

The rent development is “unchecked”, said Siebenkotten. In addition to the rent freeze, the alliance calls for more subsidized new social housing, stricter rules for self-use terminations and conversions, a social land law and a new non-profit housing scheme.

Criticism of the housing industry

With the demand for a rent freeze “the German Tenants’ Association now also seems to succumb to the calls of populism,” said Maren Kern, board member of the Berlin-Brandenburg Housing Association (BBU), on Friday. The experiment of the rent cap in Berlin shows that it exacerbates the housing shortage for low-income households and weakens the investment power of the social housing industry.

The real estate portal Immowelt had This week published figures according to which the development of purchasing power and rents in metropolitan areas is diverging. In Munich, purchasing power is 33 percent above the German average, but asking rents there are 133 percent higher than the average. In Berlin, purchasing power is 8 percent less than the national average, but asking rents here are 56 percent higher.