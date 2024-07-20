Housing | An unbearable smell flooded into the home of neighbor Sanna Mämmi – A long dispute finally drove her to give up the home

Sanna Mämmi thought she had found her dream home, but then a strong smell of cigarettes started wafting into the apartment. We found out what to do if your neighbor’s smells spread to your own home.

Sa smell that sharpens the teeth. As soon as you wake up in the morning, always at night when you go to bed.

In the spring of 2024 Sanna Mämmille rite. It was already a year and a half long struggle against the smell of cigarettes flooding the house.

My mother worked at home. The days passed in the middle of the smell from morning to night. He was sitting in an apartment darkened by curtains, heated by spring. Ventilation was out of the question because the neighbor smokes on his balcony.