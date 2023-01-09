Housing | An hour away from Helsinki is a wooden house idyll, where you can get a Helsinki double for the price of a private house in the historic area

Nelli Palomäki, Juhana Moisander and children Susi and Ylva love Fagerkulla. Reasons to enjoy yourself are nature, cultural friendliness, village school, versatile labor college and short distance to Helsinki.

Nelli Palomäki and Juhana Moisander found the wooden house of their dreams in Fagerkulla, Karkkila, even though Palomäki had sworn not to move to Karkkila. “We had a Porvoo dream for a long time, but two visual artists could perhaps get a rotten frame from there,” says Moisander.

Of the houses the first and definitely the loudest. This is how visual artists describe their home Juhana Moisander and a photographic artist Nelli Palomäki.

The couple lives with their two school-age children and their four large rescue dogs in Fagerkulla, close to Karkkila’s central station. Sheltered by old trees, the residential area consists of houses that were built in the 1920s for the workers of the Högfors factory. Fagerkullankatu runs between hundred-year-old houses, the residents speak soberly.