Housing | An exceptional apartment is for sale in Sipoo: “The castle” is decorated with colored lights and hearts

A Las Vegas-style luxury house is being sold in Linnanpellot, Sipo, which features, among other things, a sparkling fireplace, a swimming pool and a heart-shaped outbuilding.

25.9. 22:14

In Sipoo is for sale a two-story luxury apartment that could just as easily be located in Las Vegas.

Oikotie.fi The 257-square-meter detached house for sale on the website is full of sparkling details that deviate from the typical, moderate interior design style of Finns.

The sale price of the exceptional object is 2,248,000 euros and it includes a six-room house and a huge plot of land.

Immediately there are electrified gates and a fountain at the entrance. The main door is flanked by round pillars.

Among the exceptional features of the interior are the “home spa”.

The fireplace in the living room is lined with black shiny pressed quartz and the floors are marble. The same sparkling quartz has also been used in both kitchens of the house.

Shiny pressed quartz has been used in many surfaces of the house, such as the lining of the fireplace.

Glitter can be found in the LED lights in the kitchen ceiling as well as in the tiles.

A spark has also been created with the help of different lamps.

The tall room is decorated with a disco ball.

The plot the area is 5,177 square meters.

The backyard of the house has a large terrace area, two sitting areas, a fireplace, a round swimming pool and a hot tub.

However, the most attention-grabbing feature of the backyard is the heart-shaped yard building lined with pink light. The heart symbol is repeated not only in the courtyard building but also in the house’s lighting, furniture details and in the brick flower bed.

In addition, there is a tower house on the plot with a balcony overlooking the backyard, as well as stairs running across the slope of the yard, on both sides of which water flows into the pool at the beginning of the stairs.

There is a hot tub in the backyard.

In addition to the jacuzzi, you can also take a dip in the swimming pool.

Gutters line the stairs going down the slope of the plot.

The specialty of the yard is the yard building that shimmers in pink.

The house was built by a construction contractor Ilkka Tiri in 2014. Tiri told HS in 2014 in the interview that he wanted to build something that doesn’t exist yet.

The house, equipped with glittering details and spacious spaces, with its large outdoor spaces, is indeed more reminiscent of luxury apartments in Las Vegas than a single-family house in Sipoo, Finland.

The Las Vegan atmosphere is created, among other things, by the glowing LED strips, as well as the handsome American flag and the text "America" ​​on the wall.

The grandeur of the house is also emphasized by its name “Max’s castle”, which appears on the sign just above the entrance. The house is named after the son of its original inhabitants, Max Tirin by.