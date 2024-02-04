Housing | An entire apartment building is for sale on Ullanlinna's prestigious street

The prestigious building, completed at the beginning of the 20th century, has most recently functioned as a service home for the elderly.

Helsinki A rare valuable building in Ullanlinna will be sold, when the Leschehemmet foundation, which runs serviced buildings, has decided to sell the property it owns on Huvilakatu.

A valuable art nouveau building was completed on the plot in 1910 and was designed by a master builder Emil Svensson.

The building the original purpose of use was a residential apartment building, but it was converted into a service home for the elderly in the 1950s. The building was in this use until the end of last year, when the operation ended.

Last summer, the city of Helsinki approved a planning solution that enables the building's purpose of use to change from a nursing home back to a residential apartment building.

The building is protected in the site plan with the strictest sr-1 protection label.

Huvilakatu is often mentioned when Helsinkians discuss the city's most beautiful street. In HS last fall in the survey the street was voted the third most beautiful in Helsinki.

There are several buildings designed by famous architects along the street.

With the plan change, the building can remain part of a nationally significant built cultural environment.

Foundation decided to give up the old building when it moved the residents to another property in Haagan Tolarintie.

The Huvilakatu property no longer met the needs of the service center. For example, it has several rooms without showers. The building is in need of renovation.

The sale price has not been decided yet, says the chairman of the board of the foundation Per Westerlund.