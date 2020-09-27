Housing An amendment to the Housing Rights Act would remove the right of permanent residence

Right of Housing Act the reform is such a difficult and emotional process that the reform prepared during the previous term of office could not be taken to parliament at all. A new company is now underway. The proposal, which was prepared by the Ministry of the Environment during the consultation, included 70 statements.

The reform covers, inter alia, resident selection, resident administration and exemption from restrictions in certain well-defined exceptional situations. A small proportion of right-of-occupancy dwellings are in resident-based right-of-occupancy associations, and there is a desire to develop this form as well.

The feedback is both positive and critical, varying considerably depending on the respondents and the topics.

One one of the key issues is the possibility of removing previously permanent properties from the exercise of the right of residence. Housing rights companies would be given the option to dispose of unprofitable, vacant houses and convert the remaining housing rights agreements into leases.

Based on its assessment, the Housing Finance and Development Center Ara could grant permission if less than half of the house’s right-of-occupancy residents remained, financial difficulties were due to a challenging market situation and the company had already taken steps to rehabilitate the economy. The owner should also offer a replacement ownership or rental home in the locality.

Giving up financially dysfunctional and underused housing rights houses would cut off the accumulation of costs, curb the rise in housing costs and prevent other housing rights houses from falling into the hands of other housing rights houses.

In the feedback, residents oppose exemption from restrictions as a violation of the right of residence. They propose stricter exemptions from the proposed restrictions, and a change in the form of governance should always be sought from the municipality.

The Tenants’ Association supports the change, according to which the right of occupancy agreement can be terminated in situations of free use of dwellings.

Housing Foundation managing director Esa Kankainen considers it good that vacant housing rights can be converted into owner-occupied or rented dwellings. However, the threshold for change is quite high and Aran has to accept the decision.

Asokodit, Finland’s largest housing rights company, belongs to the Asuntosäätiö Group.

If the change clause in the right-of-occupancy dwellings is implemented, Aralla would also appear to have indirect power to influence the change decisions concerning the properties through the renovation loan. If the properties could not be repaired, at some point they would in practice be forced to be converted into rental or owner-occupied dwellings.

According to Kankainen, the Housing Foundation has started a major renovation program in housing rights. The plan is to carry out repairs to improve the comfort of residents in about 50 sites each year, where kitchens, bathrooms and apartment surfaces will be renovated.

However, Kankainen says that there have been difficulties in obtaining repair loans in a few areas. Ara would require that 3-4-storey apartment buildings should be made accessible during repairs. This raises costs and raises the threshold for receiving funding.

Draft law feedback from residents who commented is critical to the reform. Residents are opposed to the bill and are basically demanding the creation of a new system based on residents. According to the residents, non-profit organizations do not provide affordable housing in accordance with the purpose of the system, and the bill as such will not be able to remedy this premise.

Residents suggest that the level of consideration for the use of right-of-occupancy dwellings be set to correspond to the level of Ara rent.

We are more satisfied with the housing rights communities owned by the municipalities.

Opinions of other commentators vary from support to opposition, both in principle and on individual issues.

Municipality Half of the municipalities to resolve the current data on the housing market, the tasks related to the right to housing is transferred to the municipalities for Ar. In the reform, it is important to ensure that the new system provides municipalities with real-time housing market information for zoning and assessing the need for housing production. The feedback is that municipalities should be closely involved in the development of the new system.

Opinion leaders agree that the system of the right of residence should be developed, although views differ on the means.

There are about 50,000 right-of-occupancy dwellings in Finland and about 100,000 inhabitants. The system has been in place for 30 years. According to a study completed in 2016, the biggest challenges to the system are the aging of houses, the increase in repair debt, perpetual restrictions and mistrust between actors.

The bill is to be submitted to Parliament during the autumn.