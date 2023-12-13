Housing allowance | The support received by thousands of homeowners will be abolished after next year

The general housing allowance will decrease in April and its payment for owner-occupied apartments will end in 2025.

Parliament on Tuesday approved the government's bill on cuts in general housing allowance.

As a result of the cuts, the amount of housing allowance will decrease next year, Kela reminds in its press release. In addition, the payment of general housing allowance for owner-occupied apartments will end. Support can no longer be received for owner-occupied housing from 1 January 2025.

December 2024 is therefore the last month from which general housing allowance can still be received for owner-occupied housing. Kela says that it will abolish the general housing subsidies granted to owner-occupied apartments without having to do anything about it.

In 2022, around 37 million euros of general housing allowance was paid to people living in owner-occupied apartments. That is more than two percent of all general housing allowances paid.

Last year, Kela paid a total of more than 1.5 billion euros in housing subsidies to renters.

Last year, around 15,000 households living in owner-occupied housing received housing support, while more than 382,000 households living in rented accommodation received support. In general, people who live permanently in the same apartment belong to the household. Housing allowance is granted jointly to the food council.

It has been possible to receive support for the payment of treatment and financing costs, for payments for water and heating costs, and for part of the mortgage interest.

The change does not apply to right-of-occupancy apartments or shared ownership apartments. You can get support for them in the future. In the future, however, mortgage interest will no longer be accepted as housing expenses for a right-of-occupancy apartment.

Next in April, there are going to be changes to the general housing allowance, some of which will affect all those who receive the allowance.

In April, the basic deductible portion of general housing allowance will increase from 42% to 50%. The basic self-responsibility affects how much housing allowance the household can receive and it is calculated based on the household's combined income and the number of adults and children. Those with the lowest income have no basic deductible at all.

In the future, the basic deductible is 50 percent of the income that exceeds the lower limit of the general housing benefit income limits. The calculation formula for the basic deductible is also changed so that the coefficient for adults is reduced and that of children is increased.

Another significant change that will come into effect in April concerns the compensation percentage of general housing allowance, which will decrease from the current 80 percent to 70 percent of the difference between acceptable housing expenses and the basic deductible.

In practice, the general housing allowance therefore compensates a smaller part of the housing expenses of the municipality than at present, and a larger share of the housing expenses remains to be paid by the municipality. With the change, the support of all food municipalities receiving general housing allowance will decrease.

In April, the 300-euro earned income deduction will also be removed. This reduces the food council's housing allowance, if its members have salary income, for example.

In addition to these changes, the maximum amount of housing expenses that can be taken into account in Helsinki will be reduced.

The changes affect the housing allowance when it is revised the next time or when the allowance is granted to a municipality that does not yet receive housing allowance.