Housing allowance | The government's big cutter struck, and the mother of a family from Tampere has to move to a cheaper apartment – An expert predicts a surprising effect

The general housing benefit drawn by 400,000 households will be reduced on April 1 when the government's cuts come into effect. See in the calculations how much less students, unemployed and employed people will have in the future.
Juha Karilainen Aamulehti
Low income may find himself in a ditch if he tries to switch to a cheaper rental property this year. The cuts in general housing allowance that will come into force from April will probably increase the rents of the most affordable and modest apartments, says the chairman of the board of Vuokraturva Timo Metsola.
#Housing #allowance #government39s #big #cutter #struck #mother #family #Tampere #move #cheaper #apartment #expert #predicts #surprising #effect
Leave a Reply