Housing allowance | The government slightly relaxed the cut target for families with children

On Friday, the draft law on housing allowance changes went to the opinion round.

8.9. 20:39

Government has softened the housing allowance cut plans for families with children. The Ministry of Social Affairs and Health reported on Friday about the relevant draft law.

When calculating the amount of housing allowance, the basic deductible is defined, which is not formed at all by the lowest income earners. According to the proposal, 50 percent of the income exceeding the lower limit would be taken into account when determining the basic co-responsibility of housing allowance, while the currently taken into account is 42 percent.

However, the adult and child coefficients affecting the determination of the basic co-payment share are planned to be changed so that the basic co-payment for families with children will be slightly smaller. This way, the family gets a little more support.

“The proposal mitigates the effects of other changes in the proposal on families with children,” the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health says in a press release.

In the draft law it is also proposed that the compensation percentage of housing allowance be reduced from the current 80% to 70%.

In addition, work income would in the future be taken into account in its entirety when determining housing allowance. You would no longer receive support for owner-occupied housing at all.

In addition, Helsinki would be combined into the same group of municipalities with the rest of the capital region, which would reduce the maximum housing expenses taken into account in support in Helsinki.

The changes proposed in the draft law do not apply to pensioners’ housing allowance.

The Ministry of Social Affairs and Health states that the proposed measures aim to strengthen the public finances. At the end of last year, housing allowance was paid to approximately 382,000 municipalities, with annual housing expenses of 1.565 billion euros.

The draft law went to the opinion round on Friday, and the response period ends on September 20.