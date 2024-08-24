Sunday, August 25, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Housing | Alexandra Lehtovaara, 28, bought an apartment with her husband and soon moved back in with her mother – “Never again”

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 24, 2024
in World Europe
0
Housing | Alexandra Lehtovaara, 28, bought an apartment with her husband and soon moved back in with her mother – “Never again”
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

When Alexandra Lehtovaara, 28, separated from her spouse, she decided to move back in with her mother. The solution surprised many. Now they tell how two generations can live happily under the same roof. And money is saved.

Alexandra Lehtovaara has noticed that living at home in adulthood is associated with a lot of shame and prejudice in Finland. He lives upstairs in his parents’ house in Espoo. Picture: Ella Kiviniemi / HS

Vlast year Alexandra Lehtovaara learn a new saying.

The one according to which let’s come home on the milk train.

Alexandra heard the saying when, at the age of 27, she moved back under the same roof as her mother Marjoram with.

Before that, he had managed to live in a roommate in London, in a studio in Kallio and with a male friend in an owner-occupied apartment in Espoo, for example.

#Housing #Alexandra #Lehtovaara #bought #apartment #husband #moved #mother

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]