Housing | Alexandra Lehtovaara, 28, bought an apartment with her husband and soon moved back in with her mother – “Never again”

When Alexandra Lehtovaara, 28, separated from her spouse, she decided to move back in with her mother. The solution surprised many. Now they tell how two generations can live happily under the same roof. And money is saved.

Alexandra Lehtovaara has noticed that living at home in adulthood is associated with a lot of shame and prejudice in Finland. He lives upstairs in his parents’ house in Espoo.

Vlast year Alexandra Lehtovaara learn a new saying.

The one according to which let’s come home on the milk train.

Alexandra heard the saying when, at the age of 27, she moved back under the same roof as her mother Marjoram with.

Before that, he had managed to live in a roommate in London, in a studio in Kallio and with a male friend in an owner-occupied apartment in Espoo, for example.