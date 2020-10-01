The clutter appearance of the bill for the acceleration and simplification of public action (Asap), discussed this week in the National Assembly, hides a multitude of regressions. In this same storage room, we come across registration for a driving license via the Internet, the expansion of business secrecy… and article 30 ter, which attacks squatters. The right and the extreme right have just added about fifty amendments to toughen the repression in the name of the right to property.

An extensive deportation process

“The squat is an alternative to the legitimate street, while millions of homes are vacant and the requisition law remains unenforced, explains the Right to Housing Association, which planned to stay up all evening in front of the National Assembly in protest. “There are 3.1 million vacant homes listed by INSEE in 2019, 250,000 homeless and our country has 2 million applicants for low-cost housing”, recalls the association. For Jean-Baptiste Eyraud, his spokesperson, “The adoption of the text as it stands would sign the end of occupations of vacant public and private premises for the homeless, but also of ZADs, alternative places, nurseries of artists” …

The text wants to extend the process of eviction by prefectural way to second homes, but also to “Occasional accommodation”, introducing a new term into the law. “The notion of occasional residence has no legal definition, not even in tax matters, raise, worried, the Syndicate of the magistracy (SM) and the Syndicate of the lawyers of France (SAF). This lack of precision contains the seeds of a risk of circumvention and marginalization of common law, as well as the multiplication of expulsion procedures on this basis. “ These same unions denounce the desire to divert the evictions by giving full power to the prefects and mayors. However, for them, a court decision allows “To assess the interests involved, the owner’s right to enjoy his property and the occupant’s right to housing, in particular by ensuring the rehousing of evicted persons”.

Regardless of the situation of the homeless, the amendments ask jumbled to consider the occupation as a theft, to double the sentences (up to three years in prison) and the fines, but also to obtain the immediate appearance occupants. Or more broadly to prohibit an over-indebtedness commission from erasing the rental debts resulting from a low-rental housing lease, or even to introduce a clause against the default of payment in any contract to allow its termination. To argue the need for this hardening, which will add to the spiral of poverty, parliamentarians ceaselessly cite a few caricature various facts, widely relayed by the press in September. A campaign actively supported by conservative think tanks like Ifrap, or real estate developers.

Forgotten Macron’s zero homelessness

“Today’s squats have nothing to do with the image of the 1980s, with drug addicts and dog punks! is indignant Juliette, member of the collective Partout chez elles in Gradignan (Gironde). We occupy this former Ehpad with single women and families. We renovated the premises, secured the electricity. Most of the squatted buildings are public, we make up for the lack of social housing by remaining in touch with other associations such as Resf, Médecins du monde, mobile psychiatrists, etc. Here we have precarious students, children, people like Lola, who lost her apartment to a fire at over 60 years old. “ Coming from another place in Bordeaux, Alexandre Mahfoudhi has just found a position within an association, after twenty years of squat and street. “I had to come back here to take care of my mother after a stroke. But after the hospital, cohabitation was no longer possible. The city is too expensive when you touch the RSA. In the squat, I learned to help others, network, and create my own job. Now I can go. “

Failing to obtain “zero homeless” at the end of 2017, Emmanuel Macron will allow, thanks to this law, to give a little more to the street.