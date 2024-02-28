Housing | Aamulehti: The NHL star's apartment is threatened with foreclosure in Helsinki's high-value area

According to the warning of the Helsinki-based housing company, the Vesa Toskala condominium is engaged in accommodation activities.

Helsinki housing company Asunto oy Kaartin Union threatens to take over Vesa Toskalan owned apartment.

The housing company is located in a valuable area in the inner city of Helsinki, Kaartinkaupungi.

The housing company issued a warning to Toskala about accommodation activities that, according to the company's understanding, are carried out in the apartment. Information about the warning has been published in the Official Gazette on February 23.

Told about it Morning paper.

The official reason is the substantial use of the condominium contrary to the established purpose of use. In the notice, Toskala is required to stop the accommodation activity in the apartment. Otherwise, the taking over of the apartment will be decided by the general meeting.

“This was completely new to me,” Toskala told Aaamulehti.

In sneer The goalkeeper, who ended his career in 2011–12, later signaled a continuation.

“We do not engage in accommodation activities. It is a short-term and long-term rental when we are not there ourselves. The warning is completely unwarranted. Nothing else to comment on.”

Lynx grew up and played in North America 2000–10. In the NHL, he represented San Jose, Toronto and Calgary. He also played in the farm league AHL.

After the end of his NHL career, Toskala played one season in Sweden for AIK before ending his career in Ilves' shirt.