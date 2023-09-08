Housing | A valuable housing company in the center of Helsinki was filed for bankruptcy – Now the residents are considering applying for compensation

The district court rejected the real estate developer’s bankruptcy application. The court costs will be borne by the real estate developer and the housing association.

Helsinki the district court has given its decision in the case of a Jugend located in Hietalahti the building company filed for bankruptcy this week. Asunto Osakeyhti Nuoranpunojankatu 7, located at the corner of Kalevankatu and Köydenpunojankatu, was filed for bankruptcy by a company called Köydenpunojankatu Kehitys oy.

The district court rejected the application on Friday. According to the district court’s decision, the property developer’s claim of just under 200,000 euros “cannot be considered clear and undisputed”. Likewise, non-payment of the disputed receivable “also does not say anything about the housing company’s ability to pay or inability to pay”.

A housing stock company in view of what was presented, cannot be considered insolvent as intended by the Bankruptcy Act, the district court decided.

The property development company can, if it wishes, appeal the matter to the Helsinki Court of Appeal. The district court’s decision is therefore not yet legally binding.

Although the decision was easier for the housing company, the application will cause all kinds of harm to it. The district court considers that in a bankruptcy case, the parties involved are generally responsible for their own court costs, i.e. the housing association incurs costs for the use of an assistant.

Bankruptcy application also immediately affected the housing company’s creditworthiness, even though the company had not been declared bankrupt.

According to Suomen Asiakastieto’s Wednesday credit information report, the company’s creditworthiness category showed a very high risk. “The company’s credit information contains entries from bankruptcy proceedings,” Asiakastieto wrote.

On Friday, the report still contained the same information, as the district court’s decision is not immediately transferred to Asiakastieto’s systems.

The housing stock company has no visible payment defaults or credit information other than the bankruptcy application filed by the development company, which has now been rejected by the district court.

HS asked the person who filed for bankruptcy on Friday From Juha Kojos, whether the development company intends to respond to the district court’s supplementary request. At least Kojonen, a member of the development company’s board, did not immediately answer the phone call or the text message.

Köydenpunojankatu Kehitys, which filed for bankruptcy, was founded in 2021, and its business is brokering securities and raw material contracts.

The Housing Company that has been the subject of a bankruptcy application has the opportunity to apply for compensation for an obviously unjustified bankruptcy application if it wishes. According to HS’s information, the housing association has considered this procedure.

Housing corporation Chairman of the Board Sami-Mikael Rajamäki considered already on Wednesday that the bankruptcy application is unfounded.

According to the chairman of the board, there is a difference of opinion about the interpretation of the contract, “which is not a court decision”. According to information from Helsingin Sanomat, it is about an expired contract based on which more apartments were to be built in the company’s courtyard.

Rajamäki wondered “how bankruptcy proceedings can enable such unfounded public smearing”. He already considered on Wednesday that the unwarranted bankruptcy application will make it difficult for the housing company to operate.

In the year According to the articles of association, the building, completed in 1924, has 40 apartments and four commercial apartments. The house represents the classicizing architecture of the 1920s with Art Nouveau and Baroque features.

Asunto Osakeyhtiö Nuoranpunojankatu 7's main entrance is guarded by stone lions.

The building company has had three apartments for sale this year, the asking prices of which have settled between 6,700 and 7,900 euros per square meter. The living areas of the housing company’s apartments are between 41.5 and 183 square meters.

The company has, among other things, a 60 square meter studio apartment located in the attic under direct control.

Housing company The designer of Nuoranpunojankatu 7 is David Frölander-Ulf.

Among the first residents of the house was the director of Valio’s laboratory, a docent of chemistry A. I. Virtanen. The family moved to the Valio Research Institute’s new building at the end of Kalevankatu in 1931.

A. I. Virtanen’s son, mathematics professor Kaarlo Virtanen returned to the home where his son lived at least until 2009 Antti Virtanen.