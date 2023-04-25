Housing | A surprise from Espoo was wedged ahead of Helsinki in the housing market

Slowed housing sales put Espoo at the top in the capital region when examining housing marketing times.

Retarded the housing market has put Espoo ahead of Helsinki when looking at the marketing times of apartments.

In March, apartments were sold in Espoo in an average of 69 days, while in Helsinki it took an average of 76 days to sell an apartment. Traditionally, housing sales have been quieter in the capital.

Marketing time means the time the apartment has been displayed in the online service. In some cases, the notification can also be removed for reasons other than because the apartment has been sold. Such apartments are also included in the figures.

News items were not included in HS’s analysis.

in Helsinki and in Espoo we are still far from the housing boom of the corona era, when apartments were sold in less than 30 days.

Nordea’s economist Juho Kostiainen According to

Home buyers have wanted to monitor how the housing market situation develops. How is inflation going, are interest rates going up and housing prices going down?

Kostainen says that the marketing times for apartments always reflect the ratio of supply and demand in the area.

“Now quite a lot of new construction is being completed in the capital region. When the trade is not going on, the increase in supply can be seen in the marketing time.”

Kostiainen estimates that the current marketing times for apartments in Helsinki can also be explained, at least in part, by the fact that the sale of small apartments has slowed down significantly. When investors have withdrawn from the market, the marketing times for small apartments have lengthened.

Kostiainen points out that there are of course small apartments all over the capital region, but the phenomenon is accentuated in Helsinki.

“In Espoo, the housing market may be more focused on changing one’s own apartment than investment apartments.”

March the biggest surprise is Matinkylä. There, apartments moved in 42 days, i.e. faster than in any other area in the capital region.

Only zip code areas where at least ten apartments were sold were included in the comparison.

According to Kostiainen, for example, the arm of the metro line can strengthen the demand for apartments in Espoo.

“There are apartments with good connections that interest people.”

The monthly variation can be big, so you can’t draw too big conclusions about the success of a single month.

For example, last month in the Punavuori-Eira-Hernesaari postcode area the average was 45 days, this month it was 81 days. Finally getting a single apartment that has been for sale for a long time for sale may raise the average of the area a lot.

The avenger estimates that the demand for apartments in the capital region may start to take effect soon. He expects the fall in housing prices to end during the current quarter.

“The rapid rise in interest rates is behind us, although interest rates may still rise a little. Inflation has slowed down.”

Despite this, Kostiainen reminds that as long as there is an oversupply in the market, the marketing and selling times of apartments will probably be longer.

“It will take some time for the oversupply to melt away. Now, however, construction is decreasing.”

However, the reduction in supply is reflected in the market with a delay. Kostiainen estimates that marketing times may start to decrease next year.

“However, many things can still change.”