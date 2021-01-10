Housing A night that took everything with you – Milla and Markku Vahtila watched helplessly as the flames engulfed the dream home they had just bought

Last summer, Milla and Markku Vahtila bought the house of their dreams. In November, a fire completely destroyed the old log house. The couple is not going to give up, and now a new frame is already being built in place of the ruins.

You on the night of November Whereby and Markku Vahtila go to bed only for one time due to diligent renovation. They set the alarm to ring at noon.

The 31-year-old Vahtilat has bought the old log house of his dreams from Loviisa just a few months ago. Now they place the mattresses in the kitchen, as the floor of the bedroom has just been varnished.