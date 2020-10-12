Housing A new residential building, inspired by the 1920s, rises in the pristine heart of the rock – “Doesn’t seek to shout its own existence”

Of the 43 apartments in the new house, 40 percent are family homes. There are nine studios.

Helsinki A completely new residential apartment building will be built at Kaarlenkatu 7 in the heart of Kallio. This is a rather atypical case, as new residential houses are rarely built in the densely built-up Kallio.

The building, which was completed in 1988 and housed Hotel Fenno for ten years, is currently being demolished on Kaarlenkatu 7. Most recently, the house has had a reception center.

In 2008, the restaurant Papa Carlo was located at Kaarlenkatu 7.­

In place of it is planned to build a seven-storey residential apartment building with attic apartments on the top floor. There are a total of 43 apartments.

Kallio is known for its studios, but in the new house the share of family dwellings is 40 per cent, ie there are 17 of them. The average area is 85 square meters. There are a total of nine studios.

“There are a pleasing amount of family homes in the house,” says the house’s chief designer Antti Lehto Architect’s office in Inaro.

View of the courtyard of a new house.­

In the new what is interesting about the house is that it seeks to blend into the historic area by drawing on the architecture of past decades.

“The building is inspired by 1920s stone houses, and it doesn’t seek to shout its own existence,” Lehto says.

“The starting point for the cityscape is to fit the new building into Kallio’s cityscape. The blocks consist mainly of stone houses built in the early 20th century, characterized by plastered brick facades and vertical structuring of facades. Facade surfaces are structured by various, rather restrained accents and design themes. ”

Lehto describes the new house as timeless and valuable. The house has a precast concrete frame with a brick layer on site. There is a three-layer plaster on top of the brick. In addition, the house has cast concrete midsoles on site.

Construction is scheduled to begin in late 2020, and if all goes as planned, the house will be completed in early 2022.

The house is being built by Rakennusliike Lapti Oy. The plot is owned by the plot fund.