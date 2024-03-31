Energy consumption dropped significantly when the housing association gave up district heating and switched to geothermal heat, heat recovery from exhaust air and solar electricity.
Jukka Perttu HS
Vesa Tarvainen, chairman of the board of the building company, presents the route by which the heat recovered from the exhaust air is transferred from the roof to the heat exchange room in the lower part of the house. The heat transfer pipe runs in a casing, which is installed on the side of the chimney of the former oil boiler. Picture: Timur Yilmaz / HS
