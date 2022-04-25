Housing A couple of doctors from Kuopio bought an apartment in Töölö only for holidays in Helsinki – the “opera apartments” of the rich are a new phenomenon in the city center

There are already more than 15,000 high-class “opera houses” in the heart of Helsinki.

A couple of doctors Hanna and Jukka Huopio He bought his own “opera apartment” from Kuopio in Etu-Töölö last year. Admittedly, the couple hardly goes to the opera, yes to other hurries in the capital.

“We go to Helsinki a lot. We have a pretty big social network there too, ”says Hanna Huopio.

Blankets are not the only ones who have bought a holiday home in Helsinki, but part of a wider phenomenon.

To Helsinki is a new housing phenomenon. Mortgage lender Chief Economist of the Finnish Mortgage Association Juhana Brotherus calls it opera houses.

The name suggests that wealthy Finns living in the provinces buy second and third homes in the capital, which they occasionally use when visiting Helsinki’s cultural ranks, for example.

Most of the time the apartments are empty.

According to the latest available statistics, the number of empty dwellings was 11 per cent in the center of Helsinki and 7 per cent in the suburbs at the turn of 2020–2021. In 2020, there were 15,173 non-permanent dwellings in the center of Helsinki.

In individual areas, the number of empty dwellings was much higher than average. For example, in the city center in Kluuvi, as many as 38 per cent of all dwellings were empty, in Kaivopuisto 27 per cent and in Kaartinkaupungi 23 per cent.

In Kaivopuisto, the number of empty dwellings increased by almost five per cent, and in Kluuvi by four.

Outside the city center, there were 26 per cent of empty dwellings in Keski-Pasila, and even more a year earlier: 69 per cent. According to Brotherus, this is explained by the fact that a lot has been built in the area.

Equivalent the phenomenon is familiar to the world’s major cities.

According to Brotherus, the increase in the phenomenon indicates the prosperity of the population. However, opera houses are not entirely unproblematic. The phenomenon has a wide range of effects on the housing market and the city.

Empty homes are out of the housing market, where there has been a shortage of homes for sale during the interest rate pandemic. When there are few homes for sale, prices go up.

Helsinki is also losing tax revenue due to its second homes. Residents pay a municipal tax to the municipality where they are officially registered.

There is no tax revenue from the Kilise city treasury for occasional apartments.

The loss of tax revenue is exacerbated by the fact that there are empty dwellings in areas with a high value of dwellings. Expensive housing is owned by high-income earners who pay more taxes than low-income earners.

If homes are vacant, there will be fewer users of the city’s cobblestone shops, such as shops and cafes.

For their owners, an empty apartment, especially in a prestigious area, is rarely a problem if they can afford a second home anyway. Many of them are likely to believe they can get out of the apartment if necessary at a satisfactory price, Brotherus says.

For blankets The one-room temple street is not only an investment in the future, but also a kind of townhouse and a base that makes it easier to visit children, friends and relatives living in the Helsinki metropolitan area.

“We go to Helsinki a lot. We have a pretty big social network there too, ”says Hanna Huopio.

“The right concentration of relatives. My brother, cousin, parents and brother’s daughters live in it within a few hundred meters. ”

Hanna and Jukka Huopio’s holiday home on Temppelikatu offers a view over the rooftops of Töölö to the National Museum.

The couple thinks a second home is a more comfortable solution than, say, renting a room at a hotel where you have to wait until check-in until the afternoon. On the day of departure, you do not have to live according to the hotel’s rules and you will not be disappointed with bitter coffee at breakfast.

“Your own belongings are ready in the apartment, and there is much less luggage to charter. It’s easier.”

The 40-square-meter two-room apartment also has more hotel rooms.

“Even though the apartment is small, we have a group of ten people sitting there tonight.”

There has also been demand for the townhouse among children living outside the Helsinki metropolitan area. The youngest boy has already had time to travel in the metropolis and take advantage of his parents ’holiday apartment.

The blankets have decorated their holiday home in a cozy way.

About the financial from the point of view, renting out an apartment would be a better investment than keeping it empty, but for now, Felt is going to take the joy out of the apartment for its own use.

“It’s like a piggy bank. When thinking about the center of Helsinki, house prices are rarely declining. Of course it is possible. Renting is an option for us, ”says Jukka Huopio.

It was not easy to find an apartment. The blankets say they have been looking for a suitable second home for a few years. In the end, an apartment worth about 370,000 euros was found in Töölö.

“Getting studios and one-bedroom apartments is tricky. They get out of hand. For us, too, it was a matter of luck that we got this, ”says Hanna Huopio.

“We only saw the apartment for the first time after the deal. We relied on the taste of my cousin, who works blindly as an interior designer. ”

The taste of the professional has not disappointed and so far there has been no need for major renovations.

The Töölölä apartment is the base for a couple of doctors on trips to Helsinki.

In Kuopio The blankets live in a completely different environment: in a front man’s house near Kuopio University Hospital.

“The eldest son is worried that we will fall in love with Helsinki too much and get excited to move there. She hopes that her childhood home in Kuopio will be preserved. ”

The blankets assure that, at least for now, the boy’s worries are futile.