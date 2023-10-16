Housing | A couple from Helsinki would like to live on their ship all year round, but the city does not allow it

16-meter the blue-and-white motor ship Bohemia stands at the quay in Eastern Helsinki. Captain Christian Wennerstrand welcome aboard.

Mervi Wennerstrand on the other hand, he regrets that the summer flowers have already been taken to the apartment in Tikkurila from winter. Or to the cottage, as they call their apartment. Home is on the ship. Soon, however, the couple also has to move out of their home for the winter.

“The city does not give permission to live on a ship. For some reason, the matter is not addressed in the summer”, says Mervi Wennerstrand.

The couple has lived on the ship for 20 years. All that time they have been waiting for a licensed berth in Helsinki. It would mean that the address could be officially on the ship and municipal technology, such as sewage, would be brought on board.

Now the sewage is collected in a thousand-liter septic tank, which must be emptied twice a year. Electricity and water can be obtained here from the pier. The couple does not want to reveal the exact location because of thieves.

In summer the couple sails in European seas and settles in ports: Sweden, Denmark, Germany, Belgium, Holland, France, Portugal, Spain. The longest trip in the Mediterranean took three years.

Previously, the ship was the larger motor ship Ettrick, where the couple lived year-round for 14 years.

“For the first eight years, we spent the winters in Kalasatama as a tenant of the Port of Helsinki without any problems,” says Mervi Wennerstrand.

The Bohemia ship is steered out of the harbor by the rudder and after that the autopilot is responsible for the journey. Christian Wennerstrand presents the map program.

Water and electricity were available from the pier intended for fishermen. There was a parking space for a car next door and a toilet and shower in the maintenance building. Then Kalasatamaa started to be built.

“I came home from work one day and the electricity and water lines had been cut. Completely without advance warning,” says Mervi Wennerstrand.

I started calling the sports agency at the time, from which I was finally assigned a new place in the Hietalahti harbor pool in 2011. But that’s where the threats started.

“The city repeatedly came to say that we will lose the place if we live on the ship in the winter. It was required that the permanent address must be in the country.”

Similar ones other houseboats also have experiences. There are several dozen of them in Helsinki.

Innoboat owner Matti Myllymäki says that the problems with the authorities started as soon as they had brought their 24-meter, aluminum-built houseboat from the United States to Finland in 2012.

First, the matter was argued with customs all the way to the administrative court.

“That was the start of arbitrary torture by officials, requests to move and finally an eviction order. We were threatened to cut off the electricity in the middle of winter.”

Myllymäki had to promise the city that he would not live on the ship. He feels that the authorities treated them like criminals, even though the ship is insured, state-of-the-art, ecological and specially designed for Finnish conditions.

“We haven’t been able to live in our houseboat for nine years. The ship is standing in a bad place, and we only use it in the summer.”

The first licensed place for houseboats has been planned for almost 20 years at the old margarine factory loading dock located in Kipparlahti, Herttoniemi. With bow or stern attachment, the place can accommodate ten vessels.

Houseboats in the early 1990s, Kaisaniemi beach was planned as the location. More broadly, the city surveyed possible houseboat locations for the first time in 2005.

Herttoniemi’s Kipparlahti was selected as the best out of ten or so places. The concrete loading platform of Paasivaara Oy’s margarine factory, built in the 1950s, is located on the site. In addition, it was possible to make changes to the site plan.

Mervi Wennerstrand founded Asuntolaivurit ry to promote Kipparlahti’s cause in 2006 and served as its chairman for 12 years. During all that time, he actively negotiated with the city.

The Kipparlahti site plan was finally amended to allow houseboats in 2012. It took five years to process. Implementation has progressed even more slowly.

“Officials and decision-makers have changed many times, and the matter has always had to be started all over again.”

In 2015, Asuntolaivurit filed a complaint with the ombudsman about the slow progress of the case. It turned out that the agencies had been ordered to complete the matter already in 2013, but that had not happened.

In 2019, Helsinki published its maritime strategy, according to which services for boaters must be improved. In the same year, the city accepted Asuntolaivurit ry, through the application procedure, as the reserver of the Kipparlahti pier and beach area. Now the reservation contract has been renewed one year at a time, and the pier is standing empty.

The Wennerstrands would never have believed that the processing of the case could take almost 20 years.

“Helsinki is the only place in Europe where you can’t live on a ship. For example, in Stockholm it is completely normal and there are several great places for this purpose. Not even one pier can be completed here.”

Mervi Wennerstrand founded Asuntolaivurit ry in 2006 to promote the issue of people living on board.

Asuntolaivurit ry current chairman Aleksi Sutinen says that negotiations with the city are still ongoing. Changes are still needed to the existing formula.

“We are trying to make the project suitable and feasible for everyone before the final agreement on the long-term rental of the area can be signed,” says Sutinen.

According to the new plans, there will be places for ten houseboats at the Kipparlahti pier. The purpose of the association members involved in the project is to establish a company for the operation. The partners themselves pay for the things needed at the site, such as municipal engineering and a maintenance building. The cost estimate for the entire project is 200,000-400,000 euros.

Sutinen understands why the city has set such exact rules and criteria for boat living.

“Some of the less representative houseboats may have created problems for the ports. The city wants there to be no risks associated with housing.”

According to Sutinen, cooperation with the city has progressed in good agreement in recent years. He hopes that the planning matters will be fixed during this year.

“The matter has even been approached enthusiastically. Now the project is closer to completion than ever before.”

The Bohemia ship has a wood-heated sauna, which is heated once a week in the summer.

Herttoniemi regional development project manager Kati Kiyancicek from the city office says that the processing of the matter has been slowed down by, among other things, personnel changes.

According to Kiyancicek, the pier is currently undergoing a condition survey.

“We need to make sure that the old concrete jetty will last at least another 30 years, as it is intended to be rented out to houseboats for a long time.”

According to him, fitness tests can take the rest of the year.

An architect who started in urban environment planning in the autumn term Julia Rytkönen confirms that Asuntolaivurit has already applied for a change to the formula about a year ago. After the investigations, the changes are treated as deviations from the formula, which are decided by the director of land use. According to Rytkönen, the decision-making will take place at the beginning of 2024.

“The walking and cycling connection to the area along the beach, the method of mooring ships to the pier and the location of the parking lot still need to be decided,” says Rytkönen.

Deviation decision after that, the matter will proceed to building control as a building permit application. Then the fundamental problem related to the land use and construction law must be solved.

In Finland, you can only register a building that the law defines as a “fixed or fixed structure or facility” as a residence. Houseboats are ships registered in the ship register. In practice, it means that the ship may not be officially registered.

Building control permit handler Valtteri Suontaustan According to

As one possibility, he suggests that another permanent building, such as the next-door service building, be registered as an apartment.

“We have the will to promote the issue, so why don’t we make it succeed in some way.”

The Bohemia ship is the home of Christian and Mervi Wennerstrand. In the summer, the couple sails in the seas of Europe.

Although even if living on a ship would become a permit in Kipparlahti, it does not mean that it would become permitted elsewhere in Helsinki.

Asuntolaivuriten Sutinen considers it possible that, if successful, the project could serve as a good example for other projects as well.

“There is enough coastline in Helsinki, so there are certainly other places if there is a desire.”

The director of land use of Helsinki’s urban environment industry Rikhard Manninen according to the matter, the matter is “in principle” viewed positively.

“If the conditions are met, and a suitable place is found. However, not many places have been found in the surveys.”

In Finland, according to Kiyancicek, the weather conditions are a challenge. In Sweden, Denmark or southern Europe, the conditions are different.

The Wennerstrands are now in a good, expectant mood about the situation in Kipparlahti. They want to continue living on the ship in Helsinki, preferably throughout the year.

“We are waiting for the day when it would be permitted and normal, even in one port of Helsinki.”