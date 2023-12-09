Housing | A bartender from Berlin needs almost a thousand kilos of coal a year to heat his home

Berlin

Bruno Lanziner lifts black coal ingots into a shopping bag in the basement of an apartment building in a trendy residential area in Berlin’s Neukölln.

The stock is running low. Once a year, Lanziner and his roommate order almost a thousand kilos of coal for their basement storage.

Without it, the apartment will not heat up.

The shared apartment has two rooms and a kitchen. Both bedrooms have a fireplace next to the beds.

Originally from Italy, Lanzinger opens the door of the fireplace in his room and starts shoveling black ingots inside.

The view is like a time window into the past: a central home heated by coal.

Bruno Lanzinger uses kindling to help heat his coal stove.

“It took me a while to learn how to use this,” says Lanzinger, who has lived in the apartment for a couple of years, about the fireplace.

At first, he let too much oxygen into the stove through the bottom hatch. The fire burned too fiercely and sucked oxygen from the bedroom.

Lanzinger woke up feeling groggy.

Now he handles the stove with confidence. Lanzinger assembles coal blocks into walls. There will be a pile of kindling in the middle and small pieces of coal on top.

He uses a candle to light it. The fire rages immediately.

Coal blocks are assembled into the walls of the fireplace. There will be kindling and smaller coals in the middle.

32 years old Lanzinger works as a bartender and musician.

“Like everyone else in Berlin,” he jokes.

The housing solution is also tragically common in Berlin.

The heating system has not been modernized because the room has been sublet to Italian friends illegally.

The official tenants have once signed a cheap lease and do not want to break it, because the price would definitely go up.

So they secretly sublet the apartment at double the price.

Like other trendy areas in Berlin, the area has become more expensive at a breakneck speed. The neighboring apartments have already been renovated with a new heating system.

of Berlin out of about two million apartments, a few thousand are still heated with coal.

Clearly more popular fossil heating methods are gas and oil. Almost half of German homes are heated with gas. About a quarter of German homes use oil for heating.

The German government has been trying to find ways to get people to renew their heating systems to be climate sustainable.

We also want to get rid of gas dependence because of Russia’s war of aggression. Before the war, Germany relied on cheap Russian gas.

The energy reform is huge, because at the same time Germany has given up nuclear power. The last power plant was disconnected from the grid in the spring.

It takes a little less than a thousand kilos of coal per year to heat Kimppäkämpa. Bruno Lanzinger retrieves ingots from the basement with a large bag.

There has been a particularly heated debate about air source heat pumps, which the green climate and economy minister in particular Robert Habeck has driven to German homes.

The preparation of the law on air source heat pumps drove the governing parties Social Democrats, Greens and Liberals into an open dispute. In the end, the law was passed clearly more leniently than Habeck would have liked.

New gas heating systems can still be installed, as long as they can be converted to hydrogen.

The installation of air source heat pumps is supported by public funds.

Germany’s serious budget crisis has now cast a new shadow on the climate measures in housing. On Monday, a decision was made to freeze part of the support programs for the green transition for cost-saving reasons. One of them concerns the training of air pump installers.

The energy crisis has significantly increased the price of coal. See also Accidents A disturbance in a plastics factory caused a severe bang and raised a cloud of black smoke in Porvoo

Neukölln in the neighborhood, Lanzinger’s room is littered with cardboard boxes. He is moving to a new home.

There is a crying shortage of apartments. New construction projects have been frozen in Berlin due to rising construction costs and interest rates.

Finding an apartment in Berlin is a small miracle these days.

“And there are always 50 Germans in line ahead of me,” says the Italian Lanzinger.

Lanzinger has been enjoying himself in a slightly shabby but otherwise very beautiful apartment. Tempelhof’s old airport, which serves as an outdoor recreation area, is around the corner.

Bruno Lanzinger has not been bothered by coal heating. It makes him feel at home.

Housing is cheap, but the energy crisis has also raised the price of coal. Before the war in Ukraine, a cargo of just under a thousand kilos cost around 390 euros.

After Russia’s gas supplies were cut off, an energy panic struck in Germany and people started hoarding coal.

A bill from last winter can be found in the kitchen drawer. The final amount was 480 euros. This winter, the price has risen to 670 euros.

But otherwise, Lanzinger likes coal heating. He comes from the Italian Alps.

The fire pit, although coal-fired, reminds me of home.