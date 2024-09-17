Housing | 900 payment reminders per month: Students’ plight is visible on Hoas

Residence|Hoas sends about 900 payment reminders per month. Now it enhances the prevention of payment failures.

17.9. 19:50

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. About five percent of Hoas residents receive payment reminders. Housing counselor Riikka Pasanen says that the students’ financial plight has increased. Hoas enhances the prevention of payment defaults and offers payment plans.

Helsinki the region’s student housing foundation, or Hoas, sends about 900 payment reminders a month, which signals the students’ financial plight.

Hoas has approximately 18,000 residents, which means that approximately five percent of tenants receive reminders.

“It feels like an extra burden that life is not carefree”, sums up students’ financial feelings, housing advisor for HS Riikka Pasanen. The increased costs of living and the uncertain global situation are reflected in the situation.

There have been no significant changes in the amount of rent debt and payment reminders in recent years. However, the increased mental pressure can be seen in the students’ behavior.

Pasanen illustrates the matter so that Hoas used to be pointed out, for example, about the neighbor’s barking dog. Now the resident may say that he is afraid that the barking will take away his sleep and thus his concentration on the progress of his studies and so on.

Now Hoas steps up prevention of payment defaults.

“We are starting to monitor even more actively, so that if the rental debt starts to accumulate, we will be in touch.”

Students receive an information package when they move, and they are sent newsletters about housekeeping. If necessary, pick up the phone.

“Individual guidance is directed in a better direction, and in the future a payment plan will be offered. We know that the student doesn’t have several hundred extra in savings, so we don’t want to add pressure, although of course the rent itself has to be taken care of.”

With the help of a payment plan, the accumulated debt could be paid in parts.

Whoah fears that the plight of the students will deepen next year, when support policies are due to change. As part of the government’s cost-saving measures, the government proposed that students move from the general housing allowance to the study allowance housing supplement. It can lowers subsidies especially for those living alone.

Many people are afraid to talk about their financial worries, so Hoas encourages those in trouble to contact the foundation’s housing counseling.