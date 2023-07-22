Beto Silva – Publisher 3i Beto Silva – Publisher 3 https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/beto-silva-editora-3/ 07/22/2023 – 12:05 Share

In just four years of activities, proptech house has been transformed. It was born in 2019 with the concept of home on demand and advanced to subscription property. The startup has not left these models aside, but is moving towards becoming a service integrator that applies technology to buildings and consolidates itself in the real estate market with the idea of smart living. A key change to which the CEO, Alexandre Lafer Frankelis used to.

He was one of the creators of the platform of the famous quiz show million showon SBT, between the end of the 1990s and the beginning of the 2000s. He also founded the real estate developer and developer vitacon. And he is in charge of the Housi project, which left two cities four years ago and is now present in 120 municipalities, managing 75,000 units of approximately 500 buildings.

Only in the first quarter of this year the growth was three times compared to the last quarter of last year. Revenue is not revealed, but market professionals estimate it at R$ 100 million in 2022. The expectation is to triple by the end of 2023.

“We plug services from large companies into buildings to transform them into intelligent architecture. We are a technology integrator”said Frankel.

In the words of the executive, Housi has been “the best friend” of builders and developers. This is because the startup embeds its software in the enterprise and places its flag, adding value to the properties.

“We help the developer to perform and sell much better”, said the CEO. through the Housi AppSpacethe company offers residents of these buildings exclusive benefits and added services such as:

* laundry,

* academy,

* market,

* wine cellar,

* pet area,

* pharmacy,

* car rent,

Between others.

The partners in these services are large companies such as DryClean USA, Magalu, Petz, rappi, Tembici-Bike Itaú It is Unilever.

According to Frankel, it’s a win-win equation. “It is much cheaper for the industry, as it is a much more efficient service sales channel, with more advantageous prices and convenience for the consumer”said the executive. “With this economy, part of the sales goes to Housi and another to the condominium.”

So everyone involved wins. This line of business already accounts for 50% of Housi’s revenue.

The other half is still in the subscription real estate business. But by the end of 2024, the provision of services to residents should represent between 80% and 90% of revenues. “It is a question of maturation of the projects. But we are under pressure,” said the CEO.

The newest in which Housi is involved is the TRS Amaro, from Terrassa Construtorain Balneário Camboriu (SC). There are 78 apartments, each configured with two studios, with sizes ranging from 21m² to 49 m² of private area. The total area of ​​the properties ranges from 49 m² to 89 m². There is still the prospect of introducing one or two more startup projects in the city.

In addition to new developments yet to be launched, proptech has been working to operate in ready-made buildings that have been inaugurated for some time.

This opens up the scope of action. One of the ongoing partnerships is with Lello, a condominium manager, which has 3,500 buildings under management and is part of the Housi AppSpace in the base of new developments. The idea is to bet on portfolio synergy and the sale of joint services.

Internationalization

With the progress registered in a short time, the possibility of replicating this model in other countries becomes increasingly feasible. “It is scalable. We have a lot of provocations for that to happen,” Frankel said.

Some of Housi’s partner developers that work for Europe, U.S It is Latin America already started conversations for internationalization.

There is a concrete possibility of launching the first project under the Housi flag in Portugal, by the end of this year. “Despite being a much smaller country, it has some economic characteristics similar to those of Brazil”, said the executive.