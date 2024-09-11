BelNovosti: Tea is suitable for washing windows and dark floors

Used tea bags can be useful for experienced housewives for reuse, reported BelNovosti experts.

Thus, experts urged to wash windows and floors made of dark parquet or laminate with brewed tea. The product can also be used to polish wooden furniture. Experts named another method of using tea: it is great for soaking greasy dishes.

Previously, housewives were advised to use eggshells as a means of removing blockages. Experts recommended grinding the shells of four eggs in a blender and pouring the resulting powder into the sink. Then pour a kettle of hot water, wait 15 minutes, open the hot water tap and wait a few minutes.