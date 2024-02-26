BelNovosti: Toothpaste will help get rid of unpleasant odor in the toilet

Toothpaste will help get rid of the unpleasant odor in the toilet. The publication's experts urged housewives to put a tube of this product in the toilet “BelNovosti”.

According to experts, any type of toothpaste will do, even the cheapest one. To make an unusual air freshener, you need to take a pin and make several holes in the tube, and then place it in the drain tank. During each flush, a certain amount of paste will be released through the holes, which will help to effectively clean the surface of the plumbing and prevent the appearance of an unpleasant odor.

