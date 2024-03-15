“BelNovosti”: shaving foam will help clean the toilet better

Shaving foam will help clean your toilet better. Experts of the publication urged housewives to smear a toilet brush with a personal hygiene product “BelNovosti”.

According to experts, thanks to the shaving brush, it will be easier to remove dirt from the inside of the toilet. In addition, the foam will disinfect the device, slowing down the proliferation of microorganisms. It is noted that the product will also improve the smell in the toilet room.

Previously, the portal's experts named a number of items in the house that cannot be washed with vinegar. The list included laminate floors, decorative elements made of stone and especially marble, silicone tile joints, aluminum and copper products. Interaction with vinegar can ruin the listed materials.