Burning bay leaves can help improve the air quality in your home

Burning bay leaves will help improve the air quality in your apartment. Use this method called housewives experts of the online publication “Belnovosti”.

“The bay leaf, which has antibacterial properties, perfectly disinfects the air and effectively eliminates unpleasant odors,” the experts said. According to them, the ancient Greeks used a similar method – they fumigated their houses with bay leaves to prevent the spread of diseases.

