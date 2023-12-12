Russia has reached the finish line in eliminating dilapidated housing. Thanks to national project “Housing and Urban Environment”, created by decision of the president, the country is completing one program for the resettlement of dilapidated houses and a new one is already gaining momentum. The first program is focused on housing that was considered unsafe before 2017; it officially ends in December 2024. However, many regions coped with the resettlement much faster and were therefore able to move on to the next stage – the renewal of the housing stock, which was recognized as unsafe from the beginning of 2017 to January 2022. How Russia is saying goodbye to outdated and unsuitable square meters and what will change from the new year – in the material of Lenta.ru.

Russian regions are coping with plans for the resettlement of houses recognized as unsafe before 2017, ahead of schedule. During implementation national project “Housing and Urban Environment” 9.8 million square meters of uninhabitable housing were resettled, a process affecting more than 578 thousand people.

More than 9.8 million square meters of emergency housing have been resettled in Russia since 2019 thanks to the national project “Housing and Urban Environment”

Many regions managed to fully complete the planned target, for example, the Republic of Adygea did this back in November 2022, and by September 2023 there were already 16 excellent regions. The Astrakhan and Voronezh regions, Bashkiria, Dagestan, Kabardino-Balkarian Republic, Kalmykia, Kamchatka Territory, Karachay-Cherkess Republic, Magadan, Saratov, Sakhalin and Tambov regions, Chechen have completely completed the resettlement of citizens from houses unsuitable for habitation, recognized as such before 2017 The Republic and cities of federal significance are St. Petersburg and Sevastopol. Another 34 regions plan to complete the resettlement program by the end of 2023.

Photo: Evgeny Epanchintsev / RIA Novosti

“We have picked up a good pace in housing construction, and we plan to reach a new record in volume this year. However, the most important issues remain the resettlement of citizens from emergency housing, major repairs of buildings, and renewal of communal infrastructure. Our main goal is to create a comfortable urban environment and improve the well-being of citizens. To achieve this, we continue to work systematically. Every effort must be made to ensure timely commissioning of facilities and completion of the necessary programs,” noted Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin.

The head of the Territorial Development Fund, Ilshat Shagiakhmetov, emphasized that the task of relocating citizens from dilapidated housing is being carried out at an accelerated pace. According to him, over the 10 months of this year, 106.6 thousand people moved out of dilapidated houses, and 1.85 million square meters of unsuitable housing were resettled.

To provide assistance to entities completing the resettlement program ahead of schedule in 2023, the government decided to provide additional financial support head of the FRT Ilshat Shagiakhmetov.

New program: resettlement continues

Observing positive dynamics in the regions, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed launching national project a new program focused on the resettlement of housing recognized as unsafe since January 1, 2017.

“It became possible for the regions to quickly receive funds provided only for the next years, which made it possible to quickly resettle people,” explained Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin. In 2022, regions that completed the current program of relocation from emergency housing began a new program. Now it is being implemented in 14 constituent entities of the Russian Federation: the Kabardino-Balkarian, Karachay-Cherkess and Chechen republics, the Republic of Dagestan, Adygea and Kalmykia, the Kamchatka Territory, the Magadan, Saratov, Sakhalin, Astrakhan and Voronezh regions, St. Petersburg and Sevastopol.

In general, under the new program, the living conditions of about 49 thousand people will be improved – about 900 thousand square meters will be resettled, recognized as unsafe from January 1, 2017 to January 1, 2022. As of November 8, 2023, the living conditions of 12.95 thousand people have been improved, dilapidated houses with an area of ​​259.41 thousand square meters have been resettled.

The government invited the regions to accelerate even more

In September 2023, the Russian government adopted resolution on the creation, from January 1, 2024, of conditions for the accelerated resettlement of people from emergency housing. Previously, regions needed to complete the first stage and resettle housing deemed unsafe before 2017 in order to move to the next step. Now the implementation of both programs can be carried out in parallel, if the liquidation of dilapidated housing occurs within the framework of integrated territorial development projects (CTD).

During the implementation of the program, the CRT mechanism has been actively operating, we see the interest of investors who are ready to actively participate in this See also Lukashenka promised to deal with the Belarusian tennis player who lost to the Romanian noted the Deputy Prime Minister

The implementation of such projects will speed up the pace of resettlement of emergency housing and will enable people to quickly move to new apartments.

How is the liquidation of dilapidated housing happening in the regions?

Photo: Irina Bujor / Kommersant

Karelia: a special situation

Karelia is one of the leaders in the resettlement of emergency housing in the north-west of Russia. The republic has already completed the resettlement of houses recognized as unsafe before 2017. Thanks to national project In the region, housing conditions improved for about six thousand people. The current program has been completed in the Loukhsky, Segezhsky, Kondopoga, Pryazhinsky, Pitkyaranta and Muezersky districts.

From the beginning of 2024, Karelia will begin the next stage of liquidation of dilapidated housing; the republic will have to resettle a record number of houses recognized as unsafe after 2017; such volumes are not found in any region of Russia.

“We have over a million square meters of emergency housing. These are more than four thousand apartment buildings, where about 50 thousand of our fellow countrymen live. The implementation of this program will practically change the appearance of most of our settlements in many respects,” told Head of Karelia Artur Parfenchikov. In Petrozavodsk alone, according to preliminary estimates, at least 80 apartment buildings will need to be built, and this is an entire district.

Krasnoyarsk Territory: there is always a choice

In the Krasnoyarsk Territory, as part of the first program to reduce the emergency fund uninhabitable, national project “Housing and Urban Environment” More than 15 thousand people have already exchanged emergency housing for new apartments, another five thousand, according to information Regional Ministry of Construction, will move by the end of 2024. The region plans to begin resettlement of houses recognized as unsafe after 2017 in 2025.

More than 253 thousand square meters of emergency housing have already been resettled in the Krasnoyarsk Territory. During this time, 47 new buildings were erected for residents of dilapidated houses. In Lesosibirsk alone, an entire microdistrict of ten five-story buildings is being built for displaced people; six of them are planned to be put into operation by the end of 2023.

Homeowners have the opportunity to choose exactly how resettlement will take place. They can purchase apartments, both from developers and on the secondary housing market, or pay compensation for seized residential premises. For example, by the end of 2023 in Taimyr, 237 residents will be resettled in the villages of Vorontsovo, Nosok and Khatanga, of which 115 people will move to houses built in the same settlements, and the rest to apartments purchased in Norilsk and Dudinka.

Photo: Kirill Ponomarev / Lenta.ru

Perm region: build not only in the capital

Since 2019 in the Perm region thanks to national project “Housing and Urban Environment” Almost 40.5 thousand people moved. This region, like the Krasnoyarsk Territory, is among the leaders in the all-Russian rating of the Territorial Development Fund.

“The priority for us now is to build houses not only in the capital of the Perm Territory, but also in other territories of the region. This is the key to ensuring that people remain living in their native lands and have the opportunity to move to new comfortable housing within the boundaries of their locality,” emphasized head of the region Dmitry Makhonin. Thus, in July 2023, 376 residents of dilapidated buildings in Krasnokamsk received keys to new apartments. Active construction of housing for displaced people is underway in 17 more municipalities of the Perm Territory.

Residents of the Kama region can also choose the option of changing housing: receive a payment for seized housing or a subsidy for the purchase of independently chosen residential premises in the region. The Perm Territory plans to complete the resettlement of houses recognized as unsafe before 2017 in 2024.

Top 10: leaders in the fight against emergency housing

In September 2023, the Territorial Development Fund named the regions where it was possible to resettle the most people from dilapidated housing. According to the general director of the fund, Ilshat Shagiakhmetov, since 2019, the most people have moved from such houses in the Yamalo-Nenets and Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrugs, Irkutsk, Sverdlovsk, Tyumen, Kemerovo and Arkhangelsk regions, Perm and Krasnoyarsk territories, the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) .

Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug – 44.23 thousand people, Perm Territory – 40.47, Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug – 37.98, Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) 28.74, Kemerovo Region – Kuzbass – 25.26, Irkutsk Region – 23.68, Sverdlovsk region – 20.49, Arkhangelsk region – 17.18, Chelyabinsk region – 15.66, Krasnoyarsk Territory – 15.37.