On May 6, the life of Orencio Mariñas took a 180 degree turn. His textile workshop in Caracas was occupied, “invaded”, as they say in Venezuela, and was left in ruin. His case is one among many of homeowners or premises who see the hope of recovering them failing, as the new Parliament promises to support the takeovers, even of migrant houses.

“The reality is that, in Venezuela, justice is really blindfolded. In my particular case my right to work was violated. Even though I was 80 years old, I was ruined and sentenced to destitution,” explains Mariñas to the agency EFE from his home, where he remains cloistered for fear of the coronavirus.

This Spanish immigrant has been living in Venezuela for 63 of his 80 years, where he spent the last 35 with his small company in which he made backpacks, suitcases, briefcases and bags, the same one that he was going to reconvert to weave face masks against the disease that has marked the last 10 months of his life.

The invasion”

He remembers something from that May 6 with particular frustration: he called the authorities, agents from the dreaded Police Special Actions Forces (FAES) arrived “and left because they had received ‘orders from above’ to leave the building.”

“The invaders say they have a very strict protocol to allow us to enter the factories and they have allowed us to enter to take out some things, but without being able to take any photos or talk to each other,” explains Mariñas from his forced confinement by the pandemic.

Fearing illegal occupations, many owners put bars on the doors of their apartments, in Caracas and other cities in Venezuela. Photo: EFE

However, the surprise of this migrant, in whom it is still easy to recognize El Bierzo’s own accent, grew when he received permission to briefly enter his business: “Only the machines and a few heavy rolls of cloth remained.”

“The materials and things that are easy to handle and easy to sell had been stolen from them, from two new tires from the truck, to more than 200 bags of our production that were being made,” he complains.

But he still has the energy to fight. “I would rather have honor without machines than machines without honor,” he recites while remembering an illustrious Galician, Admiral Casto Méndez Núñez.

Property owners in Caracas protested in front of a UN office on January 29 to demand help for their properties taken by unknown persons. Photo: EFE

Parliament’s warning

Neither fear nor the situation is new. But on January 5, a new National Assembly (AN, Parliament) began to work in which 92% of the deputies are Chavistas, after the controversial December elections in which the supporters of President Nicolás Maduro recovered the Legislative, in opposing hands for five years.

The new Vice President of Parliament, Iris Varela, immediately launched a promise that to many sounded like a threat.

“That the confiscation of the property of all those who left the country be decreed,” he said in an interview with a local newspaper, akin to the proposals of the ruling party that did not merit a reply from the journalist.

Since then, according to activist Carlos Julio Rojas, “there have been more than ten invasion attempts,” only in the Libertador municipality, the largest and most traditional of the five that make up the complex administrative framework of Caracas. What in another place, without that chaos of local governments, would be the center of the capital.

“In 2020, there were 53 invasion attempts from which we receive information. Of them, 40 were in quarantine (which lasted from March to December 1) and an aspect that is very important, they are no longer just houses and residences, “explains the coordinator of the organization Frente en Defensa del Norte de Caracas.

According to their records, 57% of the invasions are to “commercial premises and industrial buildings with direct support, complicity, sometimes by action and others by omission of the Executive”.

Rojas details that the occupants “look for buildings that are vulnerable, apartments that are alone” but warns that “the invasions have nothing to do with housing, it has to do with a business that has to do with political and economic nuance.”

“The violation of private property is a state policy,” he concludes.

Claims and lawsuits

“We have made many representations to the Prosecutor’s Office and security agencies and it has been very difficult to restore property rights because the laws do not support us and there is a state of defenselessness,” Omar Pérez explained to EFE.

Your family has several apartments in a downtown building that have been occupied. Of some, he explains, they stopped paying the rent, others were invaded by strangers.

One of those apartments, he says, was left empty eight years ago, when the tenants left Venezuela, but another family “looked after” it even though they did not live there. When he found out, he put a padlock on the door to prevent people he did not know from having access to the house.

“As soon as we did that, an alleged tenant movement appeared led by (the then candidate for deputy for the ruling party) Rigel Sergent and that group, along with other people from the tenant movement and other people in the building proceeded to burst the doors of the apartment and the they destroyed, “he says.

In that case, and after a judicial dispute, he managed to prevent them from entering his home, something that he did not achieve in the other departments, of which keep paying maintenance to avoid legal expropriation and warns: “I am simply going to go broke.”

The risk of losing everything, like Mariñas, of going broke. These are two cases among many of the owners of workshops or homes who fear that the new Parliament will spread the occupation networks throughout Venezuela and that even more will be left with nothing.

By Gonzalo Domínguez Loeda, EFE agency

