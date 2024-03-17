Houses of value | The ghost house in Helsinki's value area gets a new life

The prestigious building next to Kaivopuisto has been empty for decades. Now there are plans for apartments and a space suitable for a restaurant in the building.

Helsinki In Ullanlinna tens of years The empty apartment building is finally coming to life, and it is being renovated.

Five apartments are planned for Neitsytpolku 1 A on the edge of Kaivopuisto, and the street level will be reserved for restaurant operations.

The house will probably get a building permit by the summer, estimates the person in charge of the project Samu Ilmarinen.

At the beginning of the year, smaller demolition works have already been done in the house, so that the condition of the house can be examined better.

HS visited in the house in 2017, and even then it was clear that the house needed a huge renovation.

The house the renovation is supposed to be done before the elections.

The maiden path on 1 A is long historyduring which it has, for example, housed a warehouse and a school founded by the Soviet Union.

There have been discussions about the renovation with Helsinki's building control and museum authorities.

Ilmarinen thinks that if they had proposed raising the building to seven floors, it would have been agreed to.

However, according to Ilmarinen, this was not the way to do it, in order to preserve as much of the original building as possible.

Mixed the house and its renovation are exceptional in Helsinki.

First of all, the house has stood empty for a long time and has fallen into disrepair due to its peculiar ownership.

Puistokatu 11 housing stock company owns the plot and buildings at Puistokatu 11 A and Neitsytpolku 1 A.

The former owner of the shares in the Neitsytpolku 1 A house, a company called Neitsytpolku Holding, tried to oblige the housing company to renovate the house. There was an argument about it right down to.

A five-storey, i.e. a very small object by the standards of the construction industry, is also difficult to produce, Ilmarinen says. According to him, many parties have tried, but all the projects have failed.

“There are certainly apartments in this area whose area is larger than this entire house,” says Ilmarinen.

Floor area is approximately 130 square meters per floor.

In practice, according to Ilmarinen, the project required a private person who could use his own money to renovate the house without hoping that it would make a profit.

The interior has been empty for a long time. The picture is from 2017.

In autumn In 2020, the house got just such an owner, when its shares were bought by a long-time entrepreneur and industrial investor Antero Parma.

At the time, Parma promised that the house's maintenance disputes had ended and the house had found a good home.

Parma's first company was Polarsukellus, one of Finland's best-known sellers of diving equipment and diving instructors. He has also founded foundationwhose purpose is to protect Finland's coastal and water environments.

The house is being renovated by AVS companies, owned by Parma.

When the apartments are completed, they could be used by Parma, rented or used by the foundation.

“They are going to the best possible use, let's say this,” Ilmarinen formulates.

He compares the project to Puistokatu 4 in Kaivopuisto, where an old prestigious building was renovated for use by researchers. The restaurant Elm became the downstairs.

On Neitsytpolu, a space suitable for a street-level restaurant would not necessarily have a restaurant, but it is good to have the possibility for it in terms of building technology, says Ilmarinen. Then the space is suitable for other than stores or design offices.