In the sixth Novo-Lenino microdistrict in Irkutsk, the construction of a group of houses intended for displaced persons from the emergency housing stock continues. The progress of the work was checked by representatives of the city administration and the contractor.

According to IA IrkutskMedia with reference to the press service of the Irkutsk administration, now at the construction site work is underway on concreting, exposing the formwork and reinforcing the floor slab.

In December this year, the houses should be put into operation with a fine finish, said Deputy Mayor Dmitry Ruzhnikov. According to him, the contractor has all the necessary building materials and a sufficient number of workers. To strengthen control, the authorities intend to visit the site on a weekly basis.

As of December 31, 2020, the size of the emergency housing stock in Irkutsk is 195.4 thousand square meters. m. It is home to 12.6 thousand people. According to the resettlement program, designed for 2019-2025, it is planned to resettle 8.2 thousand people from 2.9 thousand premises (126.9 thousand sq. M).

In February, it was reported that the Irkutsk Region had overfulfilled by 40% the plan to relocate people from emergency houses located on the Baikal-Amur Mainline.

In January, it was reported that about 1.5 thousand families would move from emergency housing to Priangarye in 2021. 4.2 billion rubles were allocated for these purposes.