Ein house for 250 million pounds? The story of the ultra-luxury property in Regent's Park in the British capital hit the headlines when the neo-classical property The Holme hit the market in March this year.

If it found a buyer for a quarter of a billion, it would be the most expensive private home ever in Britain. The previous owners, members of the Saudi royal family, were no longer able to service their debts and had to give it up. The creditor bank has taken control of the house with the columned facade and now wants to monetize it.