The police have evacuated a number of homes on Boudewijnstraat in South Rotterdam because an explosive device or a piece of fireworks may have been thrown in or near one of the houses. “We are not taking any risks and have therefore proceeded to evacuate. A police expert has been called in to determine whether the Defense Explosive Ordnance Disposal Service should be called in,” said a police spokesperson.

