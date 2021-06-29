Today, the industry woke up with the news that Housemarque, responsible for Returnal, will become part of PlayStation Studios after being purchased by Sony. Now, Additional information was recently shared that gives us a look at this process, as well as the future of the study.

In an interview with Famitsu, Ilari Kuittinen, co-founder of the studio, and Hermen Hulst, director of PlayStation Studios, revealed that the purchase talks began in 2020. However, These negotiations stopped, because Housemarque was focused on completing Returnal. Once the game hit the market, the talks were resumed, and a couple of months later the purchase was finalized.

Regarding the future of this study, although at the moment they have not revealed the specific plans, Housemarque will continue to work on creating unique experiences that meet or exceed Returnal. Here’s what Kuittinen had to say about it:

“Returnal is a hint of what will come. I am sure that we will go further and I want to create a great gaming experience and an unforgettable experience ”.

While we do not yet have concrete information on the next Housemarque project, we can expect a great experience thanks to all the support that the studio now has as part of PlayStation Studios. On related issues, Sony is not trying to compete with Microsoft when it comes to buying studios. Similarly, a record arises for Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut for PS4 and PS5.

Via: Famitsu