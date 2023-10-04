Housemarque – one of the PlayStation Studio teams – has announced that it will move its operations and employees to “one of the most advanced locations in the Nordics for a gaming company” by the end of 2024. The new facility will be located in central Helsinki, Finland, Housemarque’s home country.

In a press release, Housemarque said its new headquarters will be “a beacon of innovation and creativity in the capital.” “Our vision is more than just a shiny new office; it’s about setting a new standard,” he said in a statement. “With features such as state-of-the-art meeting rooms, full-fledged audio studios, testing areas and wellness spaces, we are creating an environment that blends Nordic sensibilities with creativity, aiming to attract the best game developers in the world”.

Creating a high-quality headquarters is in fact first and foremost a great way to attract new staff, a symptom of the fact that Housemarque aims to expand in the long term.