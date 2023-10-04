Housemarque – one of the PlayStation Studio teams – has announced that it will move its operations and employees to “one of the most advanced locations in the Nordics for a gaming company” by the end of 2024. The new facility will be located in central Helsinki, Finland, Housemarque’s home country.
In a press release, Housemarque said its new headquarters will be “a beacon of innovation and creativity in the capital.” “Our vision is more than just a shiny new office; it’s about setting a new standard,” he said in a statement. “With features such as state-of-the-art meeting rooms, full-fledged audio studios, testing areas and wellness spaces, we are creating an environment that blends Nordic sensibilities with creativity, aiming to attract the best game developers in the world”.
Creating a high-quality headquarters is in fact first and foremost a great way to attract new staff, a symptom of the fact that Housemarque aims to expand in the long term.
Housemarque, what the future holds for us
Founded 28 years ago, Housemarque made a series of critically acclaimed games (like Resogun and Nex Machina) before being acquired by Sony Interactive Entertainment in 2021 and, in the same year, releasing Returnal on PS5.
We don’t yet know what’s in development within the studio, but Housemarque added that they are committed to gameplay innovation and will update fans with more information next year.
