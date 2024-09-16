Monday, September 16, 2024
Housekeeping | Boys are talked about finances at home in different ways than girls, says a new study

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 16, 2024
in World Europe
Housekeeping | Boys are talked about finances at home in different ways than girls, says a new study
Boys are talked to more about investing and wealth than girls, says a study by a banking group and universities that reveals gender roles.

The traditional ones gender roles play a role when the family talks about finances with children and young people.

With boys, we talk more about investing, getting rich and entrepreneurship. The girls are discussed about spending and the impact of rising prices on family life.

These latent settings emerge from a barometric study conducted jointly by the OP Group and the Universities of Helsinki and Jyväskylä, which will be published in its entirety at the beginning of October.

“Families may still traditionally think of men as the main breadwinners of the family and therefore encourage sons to earn money,” commented the professor of sociology at the University of Jyväskylä in the press release. Terhi-Anna Wilska.

“It would be important to pay attention to the fact that children and young people receive equal financial knowledge and skills, as well as encouragement for entrepreneurship and investing, regardless of gender or parents’ educational background. In particular, we should get rid of gender-related stereotypes in economic activities.”

Research shows that financial matters are rarely discussed at home, mostly on a monthly basis. The level of education has an effect: investing and wealth are talked about more in highly educated families.

“The over-indebtedness of young people has increased in recent years, and we want to understand the situation of young people and help those at risk as early as possible, so that they do not fall into a nasty cycle”, says OP Financial Group’s HR director in the press release Hannakaisa Länskisalmi.

According to the banking group, the study on the financial behavior of 15-19-year-olds to be published in October is the first of its kind in Finland. A total of 72 schools from all over Finland participated in it.

