In Blagoveshchensk, a housekeeper was convicted for drinking a supply of elite alcohol

The Blagoveshchensk City Court sentenced a 42-year-old housekeeper to ten months of correctional labor for emptying her boss’s supply of elite alcohol while he was away. This was reported to Lenta.ru by the press service of the Amur Region prosecutor’s office.

The woman was found guilty under Part 2 of Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Theft”). During the hearing, she did not deny her guilt. In addition, five percent of her salary will be withheld for the benefit of the state.

According to law enforcement officials, from January 17 to February 21, 2024, the woman was in her boss’s house and systematically consumed elite alcohol from the bar. The damage caused to the employer exceeded 180 thousand rubles.

It was previously reported that the woman got a job as a housekeeper for a Blagoveshchensk businessman in early 2024. Under the terms of the contract, the employers allowed her and her child to live on the territory of their estate for free in an apartment with a separate entrance. The woman was allowed to take the family’s food, but was prohibited from taking alcohol from the bar.