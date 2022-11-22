Households | Finns are spending more and more in debt – household consumer loans have risen to 25 billion euros.

Finland it’s easy to compare the economic outlook to the weather outside. They are dreary gray like the November sky. While the darkest day of the year is almost upon us, the darkest moment of the economic cycle is always approaching according to the forecasts.

“Based on indicators predicting economic growth, the economy seems to be deteriorating even further. Even in the Finnish economy, the worst is probably ahead,” said the Head of Forecasting at the Bank of Finland Meri Ostbaum last week to Helsingin Sanomat.